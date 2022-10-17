2023: APC suspends campaign activities in Jigawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has temporarily suspended all its campaign activities for the 2023 general elections.

Deputy Governor and Jigawa APC gubernatorial candidate, Malam Umar Namadi, stated this while receiving the party’s National Youth Leader, Comrade Abdullahi Dayo Israel, in his office on Monday.

He said the party temporarily suspended all its campaign activities until the recent flood-displaced victims returned to their communities.

Namadi said this shows how the APC and state government are serious in their efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the recent flood victims across the state.

He noted that the state government is working towards the relocation of the displaced victims as well as the restoration of public infrastructures destroyed by the flood.

The flood has displaced thousands of people, affecting 45 schools and 230 primary health care facilities.