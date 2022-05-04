NEWS
2023 : APC set to rake in N2bn as Fayemi, Amosun, Olawepo-Hashim pick forms
Barring any last minute change in plan, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) will handsomely harvest about N2 billion from the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to presidential aspirants contesting on its platform.
About 15 aspirants have so far publicly declared their intention to contest for the nation’s top job on the APC platform
Out of the 15, six aspirants, including the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, have picked the party forms after paying N100m each.
The sixth, a female aspirant, Uju Kennedy, has also picked her forms after paying the sum of N30m as directed by the party.
In the coming days , other aspirants are expected to pick up their forms. Based on the party’s timetable, the sale of the forms would be closed on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Governor Kayode Fayemi and Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, will formally declare for the race today. The duo are likely to pick up the forms today.
Other aspirants who are set to pick the forms are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; a former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole; Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim and a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who will officially declare on Friday.
Also in the race are Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Ihechukwu Dallas Chima, Usman Iwu, Ben Ayade, Rotimi Amaechi, Mr Tein Jack-Rich and Adamu Garba II.
Others that are yet to make their declaration public but planning to do so in a matter of days include Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.
An aide of the senate president had on Monday hinted that arrangements had been concluded for Lawan to pick the forms on Wednesday after te Eid-el Fitri holidays.
The aide said, “The senate president will on Wednesday pick the forms for the presidency. He has succumbed to pressure by elders in the country.”
NEWS
Nigerians to pay more as GSM operators plan 40% tariff hike
Telecommunication companies are proposing a 40 per cent increase in the cost of calls, SMS, and data to the Nigerian Communications Commission as a result of the rising cost of running a business in the nation.
Based on their proposal, the price floor of calls will increase from N6.4 to N8.95 while the price cap of SMS will increase from N4 to N5.61.
This was revealed in a letter titled, ‘Impact of the Economic and Security Issues on the Telecommunications Sector,’ which was sighted by our correspondent.
The letter was written by the telecommunications companies under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria to the NCC.
In the letter, the telecom companies said there had been a 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business in the nation.
According to them, the telecommunication industry has been financially impacted following the nation’s economic recession in 2020 and the effect of the ongoing Ukraine/Russia crisis.
They said this had resulted in an increase in energy costs, increasing their operating expenses by 35 per cent.
They added that the introduction of the recent excise duty of five per cent on telecom services had further increased the burden of multiple taxes and levies on the industry.
The letter read in part, “As the commission may be aware, the power sector under the supervision of its Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission of the power sector in November 2020 undertook a review of electricity tariffs to cater for the economic headwinds reported above.
“In view of the foregoing, ALTON considers it expedient for the telecommunications sector to undergo periodic cost adjustments through the commission’s intervention in order to minimise the impact of the challenging economic issues faced by our members. Details are hereunder:
“Upward review of the price determination for voice and data and SMS. Given the state of the economy and the circa 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business, we wish to request for an interim administrative review of the mobile (voice) termination rate for voice; administrative data floor price, and cost of SMS as reflected in extant instruments.
“With respect to voice an SMS cost, ALTON respectfully requests the commission to consider a mark-up approach to address the upward price adjustment desirable for the industry. We have enclosed herein and marked as ‘Annexure 1’our proposal in that regard.
“For data services, we wish to request that the commission implements the recommendations in the August 2020 KPMG report on the determination of cost-based pricing for wholesale and retail broadband service in Nigeria. Excerpts from the report, are attached and marked ‘Annexure 2’ to provide a further illustration.
“In implementing the said recommendations, however, we recommend that the 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business be factored in to arrive at a cost price per GB in view of the current economic situation.”
The umbrella body for telecom companies added that to further help telcos during this economic crisis, the commission should explore and provide other means of penalising operators rather than punitive monetary sanctions; extend the payment timeline of relevant regulatory levies and fees; prevail on the Federal Government to sign the executive order declaring telecoms infrastructure as a critical national infrastructure to mitigate cost spent replacing damaged and stolen infrastructures, among other things.
In the annexure one section of the letter, the body requested an upward adjustment of the MTR by 40 per cent.
It said, “For large operators, new interim MTR of N5.46 from N3.90 reflecting 40 per cent increase in the cost of business.
“For small operators, new interim MTR of N6.58 from N4.70 reflecting 40 per cent increase in the cost of business.”
NEWS
ISWAP kills three as UN chief visits Maiduguri
The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) killed three people in Kautikari ward of Chibok Local Government Area on Tuesday while the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, was paying a courtesy visit to the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, at the Government House in Maiduguri.
The terrorists have attacked the village countless times within the past five months, according to a Chibok resident.
The attack, according to the villager, started around 6 o’clock pm and it got all the villagers deserting for safety in the nearby Sambisa forest where the terrorists camped.
“The attack started at 6:20 pm this evening (Tuesday). They came on their motorcycles and started to shoot randomly from all angles.
“The villagers ran to the bush for safety but the bush is Sambisa forest and that is where the Boko Haram insurgents are living. That village has been attacked more than ten times this year alone,” Adamson, a handicapped from Chibok said.
“There is no other village around there except the Sambisa forest and the people living there have never left their homes despite the attacks.
“According to what I was told by my source who is presently hiding in the bush, the terrorists shot one man dead in his car and then set the car ablaze with the dead body inside the vehicle.
“They also killed two others while also burning down several houses. But we cannot determine the level of damage or destruction now until in the morning when they are all back in their villages,” Adamson said.
The attack occurred almost the same time as the UN Secretary-General was visiting Borno State for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage done by the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno.
The UN Chief who visited Gubio camp immediately when he arrived in Maiduguri told Zulum that he was happy with the condition he met the IDPs and pledged to offer all necessary assistance to ensure the safe return of IDPs to their ancestral homes in line with the state government’s resettlement plan.
“I saw people that have suffered smiling and hoping for the best. I saw ex-terrorists trying to integrate into society and I discovered that here in Borno we will not solve the problem if we do not solve the root cause of the problems.
“But I see here in Borno a governor who is determined to establish confidence and trust between the population and government. When the population does not trust the government, they follow terrorists. When the population sees the government cannot do anything for them, they follow terrorists. But here I see a government that is not only thinking about impressing the population but thinking about the future.
“I see that what they really want is not food but the condition to really go back home in dignity and safety,” he said.
NEWS
Striking varsity workers hit back at FG, declare ‘No pay, No work’ policy
Striking workers in Nigerian universities, on Tuesday declared “No pay, No work” policy, saying the warning strike they embarked upon is now indefinite.
The workers, under the auspices of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), said laboratories, workshops, farms and others would remain shut till the government pays their salaries.
The workers’ declaration was in response to the federal government’s proclamation that they should not be paid.
Speaking on their behalf in Abuja, President of NAAT, Ibeji Nwokoma, urged his members to remain undaunted, and not to allow the government’s “divide and rule” tactics dampen their morale.
“Today our Union and ASUU have been singled out for the implementation of the policy of “No work, No pay”.
“Comrades, I, your President and indeed the National Leadership stand with you in this trying moment. Our strike action is legitimate and follows every due process.
“We, therefore, stand on “No pay, No work”. This divide and rule policy of Government shall not work. Be rest assured that we shall come out better, stronger with every dime paid before or on resumption of work. United we stand for our Union makes us strong,” Nwokoma said.
The union leader also threatened that members of the organized labour would ensure they work against anybody who is antagonistic to workers’ demand in 2023.
Latest News
- 2023 Presidency: Atiku planning to retain Peter Obi as running mate
- Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
- VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show
- Nollywood’s Laide Bakare flaunts newly acquired luxury cars
- US employers posted record 11.5 million job openings in March
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari returns to Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
-
BUSINESS2 hours ago
Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
-
NEWS1 day ago
Striking ASUU members shouldn’t be paid – Education minister
-
NEWS1 day ago
EFCC quizzes Malami’s aides over ‘sale’ of presidential pardon
-
NEWS1 day ago
50 passengers rescued as fire guts aircraft tyres in Rivers state
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won’t play in competition next season
-
NEWS1 day ago
Pope says he wants to meet Putin in Moscow
-
NEWS1 day ago
PSC promotes Magu to AIG ahead of retirement