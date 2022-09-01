2023: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting

Former All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential aspirants who were scheduled to meet in Abuja on Wednesday, failed to turn up.

The aspirants were scheduled to meet by 2:00 p.m. at Transcorp Hilton on Wednesday to brainstorm and come up with viable strategies to support the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

One of the former aspirants, Dr Nicolas Felix, who stated this in a statement on Monday, said the move was to ensure that the party wins the February 2023 presidential election.

“We will also brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies to support our standard-bearer, Bola Tinubu, and seek to carry every Nigerian along in our bid to coast home to victory in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

However, a few hours to the commencement of the meeting, Felix who is believed to be the youngest of the aspirants, announced its postponement, stating that a new date would be announced.

“Please be informed that the strategic meeting of 2023 Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, scheduled to hold on Wednesday the 31st of August has been postponed,” he said.

He was, however, unable to give reason for the sudden postponement.

But a source within the party, who was privy to the development, said aside Felix, no other aspirant was interested in the meeting.

According to him, the majority of the former aspirants were still in shock that the former Lagos Governor won the June 8 primary election.

He said, “I can confidently tell you that over 19 of them are not ready to work with Asiwaju to win the 2023 election. How many of them have you seen talking about Tinubu?

“The election didn’t go as expected and some of us are still in shock. Having a strategy to sell our candidate is a major issue.”