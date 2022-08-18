POLITICS
2023: APC asks court to disqualify all PDP candidates in Rivers
The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it’s governorship candidate, Sim Fubara and thirty-one others before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, over “non compliance to electorial act”.
The APC is praying the court to disqualify all the candidates of the PDP for 2023 general elections for “delaying” to forward the register containing the names of their candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission within thirty days as required by law.
The APC also wants the court to disqualify all the PDP candidates in the state for not properly signing the letter contianing the names of the candidates before forwarding it.
When the matter was mentioned in court on Thursday, counsel to APC, CC Dike moved motion exparte for substituted service to all the respondents.
The court subsequently granted the order which allows the plaintiff to serve the respondents by pasting the court processes on their building.
Presiding Judge, Justice, Ayuah Phoebe before adjourning till 31st of August, 2022 for hearing, directed the plaintiff to effect service to the respondents before the next adjourned date.
PHOTO NEWS: Kwankwaso commissions campaign office in Nasarawa
NNPP Presidential candidate HE Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE today 20th August, 2022 commissioned NNPP offices in Lafia, Keffi and others, Nasarawa State.
The commissioning attracted mammoth crowds.
Those in attendance include the state governorship candidate, Abudullahi Maidoya, State Party Chairman Alh. Muhammad Sidi Bako, all the Senatorial candidates, House of Reps candidates, House of Assembly and LGA party’s chairmen and numerous party’s supporters across the state.
Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC candidate – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said some comments being circulated about his meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, are fake.
Tinubu on Wednesday visited Obasanjo at his penthouse residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Nuhu Ribadu, and others, Tinubu had private discussions with Obasanjo.
While the duo of Tinubu and Obasanjo have kept sealed lips over what transpired at the meeting, different claims are being made in the media by those claiming to be inside sources.
But, Obasanjo expressed dissatisfaction with such “unauthorized report” of the discussion at his meeting with Tinubu and “the fake statements credited to him.”
In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, Obasanjo maintained that “the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful.”
According to him, the discussion between the two of them was “more brotherly than political.”
The Balogun Owu added that at the request of Tinubu, he “agreed to no statement from either side.”
Speaking further, Obasanjo revealed that, “Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”
Obasanjo reveals his discussion with Bola Tinubu
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed the discussion he had with the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during their recent meeting.
Tinubu and some of his allies visited Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta on Wednesday.
Although the duo had kept mum over what played out at the meeting, it is speculated to be connected to the 2023 presidential election.
The ex-president who spoke at the inauguration of a 300-man planning committee on the installation of the new Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, said he told Tinubu that he had added two phrases recently used by the former Lagos Governor to Yoruba vocabularies.
He said: “We now have two vocabularies in the Yoruba dictionary, ‘Emilokan’ and ‘Olule’. These two vocabularies are now popularly used”.
“I asked Bola and he laughed. I said whether the vocabularies are good or bad, we have started using them.”
Recall that Tinubu had during an outburst prior to the APC primary election used the phrases while revealing that there was no way President Muhammadu Buhari would have emerged winner of the 2015 presidential election without his support.
