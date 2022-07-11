POLITICS
2023: Any Pastor or Christian that supports Tinubu has left the faith and has betrayed the Church of Christ – Bishop Irabor
Following Monday’s unveiling of a former two-term Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, a popular Pastor has condemned the choice of Shettima.
Pastor Irabor Wisdom of the Answers’ Assembly, Warri, Delta State said the move is to completely achieve the Islamization agenda.
Pastor Irabor in a post titled “On Tinubu’s Muslim/Muslim Presidential Candidacy, noted that Tinubu and the leaders of the APC have by their actions proven that they are the real enemies of Christianity in Nigeria.
He stated if, under President Muhammadu Buhari with a Pastor as Vice President, Christians are being killed like chickens, then under a Muslim/ Muslim government, there may not be Christians anywhere in the land.
He added that any Spiritual father, mentor, church, or Christian that supports Tinubu or votes for him has left the faith and has betrayed the Church of Christ.
“Only a Spiritual father who has placed Personal interest above our collective interest will support this evil.”
POLITICS
2023: Why I didn’t choose a Christian running mate – Tinubu
Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has defended his choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, explaining that he could not choose a Christian and a Muslim at the same time.
Prior to the unveiling of Shettima, the polity was heated up over single-faith ticket.
While the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) rejected the idea and warned parties against it, some stakeholders asked Nigerians to focus more on competence than sentiment.
Speaking on settling for Shettima, Tinubu said all his life, decisions regarding the team around and supporting him had always been guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence.
He said he consulted widely on the issue of running mate and he appreciated the perspectives of leading members of the party, political allies and key national figures “who see Nigeria’s future as I do”.
Tinubu specifically said the belief in prioritising leadership, competence, and the ability to work as a team over other considerations influenced his running mate choice.
“I am mindful of the energetic discourse concerning the possible religion of my running mate. Just and noble people have talked to me about this. Some have counselled that I should select a Christian to please the Christian community. Other have said I should pick a Muslim to appeal to the Muslim community. Clearly, I cannot do both.”
“Both sides of the debate have impressive reason and passionate arguments supporting their position. Both arguments are right in their own way. But neither is right in the way that Nigeria needs at the moment. As president, I hope to govern this nation toward uncommon progress. This will require innovation. It will require steps never before taken. It will also require decisions that are politically difficult and rare.
“If I am to be that type of President, I must begin by being that type of candidate. Let me make the bold and innovative decision not to win political points but to move the nation and our party’s campaign closer to the greatness that we were meant to achieve.
“Here is where politics ends, and true leadership must begin. Today, I announce my selection with pride because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other. I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.”
To those who might feel displeased by his action, Tinubu said, “May I say this to all of you, especially to those who will be disappointed in my selection based on religious considerations. I will not and cannot ignore the religious concerns and ethnic sensitivities of our people. Taking them into due consideration is an important part of good and able governance. But religion, ethnicity and region cannot always and fully determine our path. To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds. We must recalibrate our political calculations to where competence and fairness matter more than reductive demographics.”
POLITICS
2023: If I can’t win presidential election, will back Tinubu — Kwankwaso
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said if he can’t win the presidential election, he will recommend the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the poll, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as president.
The former two-term Governor of Kano State made this known on Sunday during an interview he granted Arise TV.
Kwankwaso, who spoke shortly after the APC candidate unveiled a former two-term Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate, said Tinubu’s choice was a good one.
He also described Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the APC, as a strategist and a good man.
He said: “If I cannot get it, I will support Tinubu.
“But I want him to take this campaign easy.
“It is too rigorous….”
Kwankwaso said his concern was the platform on which he is running for the presidency.
He said it was impossible to build something on nothing, adding that if Tinubu wins the election, he will tell Nigerians about eight years of “maladministration” of President Muhammadu Buhari.
POLITICS
Eid-el-Kabir: Folarin pays homage to former Govs’ houses
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State and the lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin has paid Sallah homage to the homes of former governors Rasheed Ladoja, late Christopher Alao-Akala, and late Abiola Ajimobi.
Folarin who spoke at the residences of the former governors, thanked the Almighty for seeing Muslims and residents of Oyo State in general through the festive celebration.
He stated that his visit to the houses of the former governors was to felicitate with them and their families on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
SEE PHOTOS FROM THE VISIT:
Latest News
- Terrorists demand N4.3bn for the remaining abducted Kaduna train hostages
- Simi becomes first female artiste to reach 100m streams on Boomplay
- 2023: Why I didn’t choose a Christian running mate – Tinubu
- Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s wife, Peace Ibiyeomie celebrates her 58th birthday today
- “Citation” wins Best International Film Award in United Kingdom
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Seven released train passengers reunite with families
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts slimmed-down beach body in white hot bikini
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Terrorists demand N4.3bn for the remaining abducted Kaduna train hostages
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023 presidency: Peter Obi is a scam – Deji Adeyanju
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
2023: If I can’t win presidential election, will back Tinubu — Kwankwaso
-
NEWS1 day ago
UCH cancels proposed N1000 electricity tarrif on patients
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s wife, Peace Ibiyeomie celebrates her 58th birthday today
-
NEWS1 day ago
Tinubu has settled for Muslim running mate, to inform Buhari today