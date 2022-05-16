POLITICS
2023: Amosun denies stepping down for Tinubu
Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has denied stepping down from the 2023 presidential election for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.
Amosun stated that he is not in the presidential race to align with Tinubu or any other aspirant of the APC.
Amosun also denied obtaining the APC senatorial form, saying he did not attend the screening exercise organised for APC senatorial aspirants, as being peddled by some individuals.
There were rumours over the weekend that Amosun had agreed to step down for Tinubu, having been screened and cleared for the Ogun Central senatorial race.
But, in a swift reaction, Amosun debunked the rumour spreading on social media, saying the “two news stories are false.”
According to a statement signed by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, he said that the Ogun Central Senator “procured only the forms for the presidential ticket of the APC and did not attend the screening exercise for Senatorial aspirants because he is not one.”
While urging Nigerians to dismiss the “false news”, Adeyemi maintained that “Amosun is in the race for the presidential ticket of the APC and has no plans to align with any politician in the race.”
POLITICS
2023 Presidency: El-Rufai opens up on why Buhari loves Amaechi
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has disclosed why President Muhammadu Buhari loves Rotimi Amaechi, the outgone Minister of Transportation.
Rufai disclosed that Buhari loves Amaechi due to his decision to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the era of former President Goodluck Jonathan.
He disclosed this when Amaechi met with APC delegates from Kaduna ahead of the party’s national convention.
El-Rufai recalled wooing Amaechi and some other governors into the APC during the PDP administration.
“Let me tell you my history with Amaechi. When we started discussing with the G-7, the seven governors that wanted to defect to the APC, I was holding nocturnal meetings with Amaechi and Governor Nyako of Adamawa State until we got five of them to move to our party, and that was the game-changer.
“And for you to understand how difficult it is, imagine Amaechi of Rivers State from the same South-South with incumbent President Jonathan.
“He made the sacrifice to move to our party. It was a game-changer. This is part of the reason President Buhari loves Minister Amaechi till tomorrow,” El-Rufai said.
POLITICS
Women affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen withdraws from senatorial race￼￼
Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, has dropped her senatorial ambition.
Tallen made this known in a statement she issued on Monday.
The minister had purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) form to contest the Plateau South Senatorial election.
According to her, after consultations with her constituents, she has decided to withdraw from the race.
The statement read in part: “I remain resolute as I continue to relish the opportunity to serve Nigerian Women in my capacity as Minister of Women Affairs under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Consequently, I wish to inform you all that following broad-based consultations and interventions from critical stakeholders, I have decided to withdraw from running for the senatorial seat, mindful of our accomplishments and the notable progress we have recorded under my stewardship at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.”
POLITICS
Presidency: Babachir Lawal reveals Tinubu’s next action if he fails to secure APC ticket
A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, has disclosed that Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant would go back home if he loses at the party’s primaries.
He said the former Lagos State Governor would go back home and support whoever emerged as APC’s Presidential candidate.
Lawal spoke while addressing journalists after a support group submitted Tinubu’s presidential nomination forms to the party in Abuja on Wednesday.
He assured that the APC National Leader would not upset the system if he loses at the party’s convention.
According to Lawal: “We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of APC, we will carry the majority of the delegates at the convention. So, the more the merrier, they are all welcome. We are 100 percent prepared.
“There are no challenges. We are politicians, we have been in this game for many years. Whatever challenges there are, we have already converted them into opportunities.
“Asiwaju is a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probabilities are two: either you win or lose. So, if we lose at the convention we go back home, we lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner”.
