2023: Aisha Buhari visits APC secretariat to lobby for women

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Monday, visited the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, to lobby for slots for women ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She arrived at the secretariat Monday evening when a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) was going on.

The NWC’s meeting was put on hold to welcome the nation’s First Lady, after which she spent a little time with the party’s top echelon and left.

Aisha told newsmen that her visit to the APC headquarters was to congratulate a former governor of Nasarawa State and current National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu emerged as APC helmsman at the February 26 national convention of the party held in Abuja.

Aisha said, “We are here to congratulate the party’s chairman and to thank the whole party stewards for the work they are doing and to also seek support for women, they should not be forgotten.”

Similarly, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said: “The First Lady is here with her team to congratulate the national chairman for the opportunity God has given him to head the party and to thank him for the good work he has started doing and finally not to forget women.”