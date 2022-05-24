POLITICS
2023: Aisha Buhari visits APC secretariat to lobby for women
The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Monday, visited the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, to lobby for slots for women ahead of the 2023 general elections.
She arrived at the secretariat Monday evening when a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) was going on.
The NWC’s meeting was put on hold to welcome the nation’s First Lady, after which she spent a little time with the party’s top echelon and left.
Aisha told newsmen that her visit to the APC headquarters was to congratulate a former governor of Nasarawa State and current National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.
Adamu emerged as APC helmsman at the February 26 national convention of the party held in Abuja.
Aisha said, “We are here to congratulate the party’s chairman and to thank the whole party stewards for the work they are doing and to also seek support for women, they should not be forgotten.”
Similarly, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said: “The First Lady is here with her team to congratulate the national chairman for the opportunity God has given him to head the party and to thank him for the good work he has started doing and finally not to forget women.”
POLITICS
Segun Adewale, Aeroland wins PDP ticket for Lagos West
Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Lagos West Senatorial District.
Adewale was formerly the State Chairman of the party.
He defeated Yomi Ogungbe at the primary election conducted Monday night at the Stadplus event centre in Ikeja
Daniel Ugo-Unibaiye, the Returning Officer announced the results, NAN reports.
Adewale scored 264 votes, while Ogungbe polled two votes. Two votes were voided.
The winner thanked the delegates and pledged to work with all to win the main poll in 2023.
“My first priority is to reconcile with my opponent, Mr Yomi Ogungbe, so that we can be better united and work together as one.
“We must tidy up all the differences within our party before we move ahead to the main elections,” he said.
More than 356 delegates from the 10 Local Government Areas voted in the primaries.
They are Agege, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi, Badagry, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ojo, Mushin, and Oshodi/Isolo.
There were no delegates from Ojo and Amuwo-Odofin LGAs.
POLITICS
PDP governors hold ‘private meeting’ with former President Obasanjo
hree Southern governors of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are currently in a closed meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
The governors are Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is a presidential aspirant of the party; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
The three governors arrived at Obasanjo’s residence around 6.40pm in a long convoy and went straight into the meeting.
The objectives of the meeting are not yet known but it will not be unconnected with the 2023 general elections in which Governor Wike is aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
POLITICS
PDP Primaries: Ortom wins
Governor Samuel Ortom has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election in Benue North West senatorial district.
Ortom’s emergence followed his adoption by delegates from the seven local government areas which make up the Benue North West senatorial zone.
He was in March this year endorsed as the sole PDP senatorial candidate by the stakeholders from the zone to contest the Senate seat.
The governor told journalists in Makurdi shortly after he was declared winner that he appreciates his people for always standing by him.
He said he was pleased to be given another opportunity to seek to serve the state at the Senate when eventually his tenure as governor would have been completed.
