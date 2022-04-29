POLITICS
2023 : 11m votes in reserve for me — Atiku
Former Vice President and a leading presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that he has 11 million votes reserved for him, hence that he should be given “right of first refusal” by the PDP ahead of its primaries.
Atiku stated this when he addressed members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in Abuja on Thursday.
He said, “I am the best candidate. Under normal circumstances, Mr Chairman, this is a guy who already has 11 million votes in his kitty. And I think, as a party, you should give me the right of first refusal, but we are in a democracy. All I can urge you is to make sure that the way you have started, you also conclude by being very fair, very credible, giving every contestant the opportunity to face the electorate.”
He further said Nigerians should expect an excellent leadership from the PDP based on the way the NWC was handling the affairs of the party, adding that, “We all know that the APC has failed, but we should not take Nigerians for granted. We should go all out to let them know APC has failed and PDP has not failed on our comparative analysis. If you compare the achievements of PDP and the failure of APC, you know that you have no other choice than PDP.”
On his plans for the country, Atiku promised to devolve more powers and resources to the states “because I believe that is the best way to get Nigeria developed to its fullest capacity; by giving autonomy and resources to the various components.”
In his response, the PDP Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, urged Nigerians to be patient with the party as it had its own internal mechanisms of selecting a candidate; whether by consensus or by election “we do it transparently.”
Dr Ayu said, “Those who love our party more than us should please tarry a little; they should not select candidates for the party. They don’t have our mandate and we will not concede that mandate to anybody; young or an elder who chooses by himself to choose a candidate for us. Our internal processes will go ahead and we are going ahead with them. At the end of the day we will come up with a candidate chosen by the members of the party themselves. It is that candidate that we will present to the rest of Nigeria for the forthcoming elections.”
Malami joins Kebbi gov’ship race
After months of speculations, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has declared intention to contest the Kebbi State governorship election in 2023.
Malami disclosed this on Thursday at an event attended by members of the Kebbi chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State, was present at the event.
Mr Malami said, “The chairman of the party has announced the commencement of sales of forms for aspirants. My fellow people, let me let you know in this gathering that a lot of people have been calling on me to declare that I will contest.
“But this is not how I am. It is not part of my tradition or religion to declare that I will contest without consulting you; the people.
“If you have accepted, then from my own end, I have accepted to contest.”
Malami had earlier this month denied reports that he had declared to run for a political position.
A statement by his spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, indicated that the clarification became necessary following “a false and fabricated publication in some sections of the media.”
PDP Ticket: Atiku, Tambuwal, Obi, 14 others for screening today
Seventeen presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are up for screening today in Abuja ahead of the party’s primaries slated for May 28 and 29.
The party’s leadership had constituted a nine-man committee under the chairmanship of a former Senate President, David Mark.
Other members of the screening committee are Chief Celestine Omehia; Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN); Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Edward Ashiekaa (SAN), and Mrs Hilda Makanto.
The screening exercise will be held at Legacy House, Abuja, the party’s presidential campaign headquarters.
The aspirants are Atiku Abubakar (Adamawa), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Bukola Saraki (Kwara), Anyim Pius Anyim (Ebonyi), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).
Others are Peter Obi (Anambra), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Nwachukwu Anakwenze (Anambra), Dele Momodu (Edo), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen (Borno), Sam Ohuabunwa (Imo), Cosmos Ndukwe (Abia), Charles Ugwu (Enugu), Chikwendu Kalu (Abia) and Oliver Tareila Diana.
Recall that the quest by four of the aspirants to come up with a consensus candidate collapsed last weekend.
Why Goodluck Jonathan can’t contest for Nigerian president again – Lawyer, Falana
Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, says former President Goodluck Jonathan cannot seek re-election into the office of the President, according to the constitution.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on June 4, 2018, signed a constitutional amendment that stops a Vice President who completes the term of a President from contesting for the office of the President more than one more time.
The law also stops a deputy governor who completes the term of a governor from seeking a second term in office as a governor.
A President’s term can be cut short by reasons of death, resignation, or death to pave the way for the Vice President to complete the term of the departed President.
Following the death of then-President Umaru Yar’Adua on May 5, 2010, Jonathan as the then Vice President, took a new oath of office to complete Yar’Adua’s term as President.
He was also sworn in for another term on May 29, 2011, after he won the presidential poll of that year.
Falana in a statement on Wednesday night said Jonathan is affected by the constitution amendment.
“It has been confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a view to contesting the 2023 presidential election.
“However, the former President is disqualified from contesting the said election by virtue of 137 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended which provides as follows: A person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”
Indeed, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration, No 16) Act, 2017 says: “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (in this Act referred to as “the Principal Act”) is altered as set out in this Act. Section 137 of the Principal Act is altered, by inserting, after subsection (2), a new subsection “(3)”.
“(3)” A person who was sworn in as President to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”
Jonathan’s posters had last week flooded the national secretariat of the APC.
Some youth groups also stormed his office in the Maitama area of Abuja, calling on him to join the presidential race.
The protesters lamented that since he left office, hunger, insecurity, and unemployment, among others had become the order of the day.
The supporters said that both men and women have turned to beggars because of the unfavourable policies of the present administration.
In his response, the former President said he could not say if he would declare or not but advised “his supporters to watch out”.
