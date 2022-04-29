2023 : 11m votes in reserve for me — Atiku

Former Vice President and a leading presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that he has 11 million votes reserved for him, hence that he should be given “right of first refusal” by the PDP ahead of its primaries.

Atiku stated this when he addressed members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “I am the best candidate. Under normal circumstances, Mr Chairman, this is a guy who already has 11 million votes in his kitty. And I think, as a party, you should give me the right of first refusal, but we are in a democracy. All I can urge you is to make sure that the way you have started, you also conclude by being very fair, very credible, giving every contestant the opportunity to face the electorate.”

He further said Nigerians should expect an excellent leadership from the PDP based on the way the NWC was handling the affairs of the party, adding that, “We all know that the APC has failed, but we should not take Nigerians for granted. We should go all out to let them know APC has failed and PDP has not failed on our comparative analysis. If you compare the achievements of PDP and the failure of APC, you know that you have no other choice than PDP.”

On his plans for the country, Atiku promised to devolve more powers and resources to the states “because I believe that is the best way to get Nigeria developed to its fullest capacity; by giving autonomy and resources to the various components.”

In his response, the PDP Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, urged Nigerians to be patient with the party as it had its own internal mechanisms of selecting a candidate; whether by consensus or by election “we do it transparently.”

Dr Ayu said, “Those who love our party more than us should please tarry a little; they should not select candidates for the party. They don’t have our mandate and we will not concede that mandate to anybody; young or an elder who chooses by himself to choose a candidate for us. Our internal processes will go ahead and we are going ahead with them. At the end of the day we will come up with a candidate chosen by the members of the party themselves. It is that candidate that we will present to the rest of Nigeria for the forthcoming elections.”