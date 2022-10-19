2022 World Cup: Messi snubs Argentina, names two countries to win trophy

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has tipped defending champions France and Brazil as favourites to win the 2022 World Cup.

According to the 35-year-old, the two countries have a core group of players who have played together for a long time.

“If I have to choose, Brazil and France are the two great candidates to win the World Cup.

“They’ve had the same group for a long time, working well.

“France, aside from the last Euros when they were eliminated [in the last 16] and did badly, they have some impressive players.

“They have a clear idea and the same coach [Didier Deschamps]. Brazil is a bit the same [under Tite],” Messi told DIRECTV Sports.

Messi did not mention Argentina, who won the Copa America last year defeating Brazil in the final.