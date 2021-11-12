2022 World Cup: All countries that have qualified for Qatar so far

Steven Gerrard has officially been named Aston Villa’s new manager – with the former Rangers chief to be backed in the January transfer window.

The Liverpool legend, 41, has enjoyed success north of the border with Rangers since taking over in June 2018.

StevenIn his first managerial role, Gerrard led the Glasgow side to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade in 2020-21.

And with his stock continuing to rise, the 114-cap former England midfielder has replaced Dean Smith as manager after his sacking following a FIFTH consecutive Prem defeat at Southampton.

The Kop icon has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park and will be in charge for the first time next Saturday at home to Brighton.

Gerrard said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club.

“Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

Villa have had to pay a compensation fee of around £3m to the Scottish giants to get their man, plus a little extra for his assistant Gary McAllister.

Villa CEO Christian Purslow said: “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm.

“His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.

“We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018.”

Gerrard has long been tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager when the German decides to leave the club.

Klopp is under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season – the same as Gerrard’s ends at Villa – and has admitted he would be open to the German national team job one day.

Taking the role at Villa will give him vital Premier League experience, as well as the chance to make a name for himself in English management.

He takes charge of Villa, who welcome Liverpool to Villa Park on December 11, currently 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

Smith was sacked after Villa lost their fifth match in a row at Southampton last Friday night.

Gerrard admitted a YEAR ago that his wife Alex would love to see him quit football management to spend more time with the family.

Family man Gerrard travels down to spend time with his family in Cheshire as much as possible – but it can’t be easy being apart from his wife Alex and kids Lexie, Lilly-Ella, Lourdes and little Lio.

The football legend married model Alex in 2007 – but she decided against uprooting the family and moving to Scotland when he took the job.