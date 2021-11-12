SPORTS
2022 World Cup: All countries that have qualified for Qatar so far
With the 2022 World Cup just over a year away now, four countries have so far booked their place in the next year’s finals.
Hosts Qatar have an automatic place in the tournament.
Germany and Denmark have both already secured the top spot in their respective groups in the European qualifiers to guarantee their tickets to the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East.
Recall that Germany qualified on October 11, while Denmark on October 12.
Brazil became the latest country to book their place in the tournament after beating Colombia 1-0 on Thursday.
Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the encounter in the second half at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo to ensure Brazil’s qualification.
The FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers began in June 2019 and are expected to finish in June 2022.
Matteo Guendouzi admits he does not want to return to Arsenal after loan spell
Matteo Guendouzi concedes he doesn’t want to return to Arsenal when his Marseille loan ends with the midfielder eyeing an extended stay in France.
The 22-year-old was sent out on loan back in the summer, heading to the Stade Velodrome.
Last season he spent the year away on Hertha Berlin after he was deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates.
Early in Mikel Arteta’s tenure Guendouzi fell out of favour and there has been plenty of speculation as to whether he has a future in north London.
Now though he is enjoying his spell in the south of France, playing 16 times for a Marseille outfit who sit fourth in Ligue 1.
Guendouzi has set his stall out regarding his future, claiming a return to Arsenal is not on his agenda
“Today, I am on loan and still bound by my contract at Arsenal. But I’m totally focused on what to do with Olympique de Marseille,” he told RMC Sport.
“And yes, it’s a club with which I want to project myself into the future and I want to join in the long term.
“These are discussions that I had already had with the club before signing and I feel very comfortable there. And that’s why I want to continue to have fun at Olympique de Marseille.”
Marseille’s fans are known for their passion and the midfielder claimed they were worlds apart from what he has experienced in London.
He said in a press conference: “The Marseille fans are incomparable. At Arsenal, there’s a big stadium, but it’s totally different.
“The best atmosphere is here [at Marseille]. It’s incredible to play in front of a crowd like this… it really lifts the players.”
Guendouzi moved to Arsenal back in 2018 having been signed by Unai Emery.
Cristiano Ronaldo gives young pitch invader his shirt and hug after Man Utd ace misses hatful in Portugal’s Ireland draw
Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t find the back of the net in Portugal’s drab draw with the Republic of Ireland – but he was still a hero after handing a delirious fan his shirt.
The Manchester United man was unable to put his club woes aside after missing a host of golden chances to grab a win at the Aviva Stadium.
He also had to avoid the grasp of another pitch invader who charged towards him for a hug during the game.
Ronaldo looked shocked as the man ran all the way up to him after evading security.
But Ronnie wanted no part as the invader reached out, before eventually being dragged away by stadium staff.
However, one lucky fan did manage to get to Ronaldo at the final whistle, getting a treasured hug as well as the legend’s match shirt.
The young girl was in tears after forcing her way past security to get up close to her idol.
He then earned a huge roar from the crowd for stripping off his prized number seven top and handing it to her after a brief cuddle.
As for the game itself, Portugal held on to a draw by the skin of their teeth, meaning Fernando Santos’ men will now only need a point at home to Serbia this Sunday to top their group.
Ronaldo, 36, put the visitors in the driving seat early on by breaking free and shimmying beyond three Ireland shirts – but no one was in the box to make the crucial touch.
He then teed up Andre Silva, but the RB Leipzig striker blazed over the bar.
The hosts hit back strongly with West Brom’s Callum Robinson sending a dipping and curling strike agonisingly wide.
Manchester United fans were made to sweat when Ronaldo went down in the box after a challenge from Matt Doherty and was left clutching his back – but he carried on.
Red hot Baggies man Robinson was then involved again down the other end.
He kept the ball alive after a desperate scramble in the box and pinged an inch-perfect cross into the area, but Chiedozie Ogbene headed inches away from goal.
After the break, Josh Cullen stung the hands of Rui Patricio with a long-range shot.
Ronaldo then stood over a trademark free-kick, but smacked it straight into the wall.
And he had his head in his hands after scuppering a peach of an opportunity to put Portugal ahead after the ball was put on a plate by Silva.
The ex-Juventus star got above Jeff Hendrick with a glancing header but luckily for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, his effort was a fraction wide.
Frustrations boiled over for Santos’ side after Pepe was sent off for a second yellow after lightly shoving Robinson in the face on 81 minutes.
And Portugal’s blushes were spared when Matt Doherty put the ball in the net, but the whistle had already gone after Will Keane impeded Patricio.
Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa boss in huge move from Rangers
Steven Gerrard has officially been named Aston Villa’s new manager – with the former Rangers chief to be backed in the January transfer window.
The Liverpool legend, 41, has enjoyed success north of the border with Rangers since taking over in June 2018.
StevenIn his first managerial role, Gerrard led the Glasgow side to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade in 2020-21.
And with his stock continuing to rise, the 114-cap former England midfielder has replaced Dean Smith as manager after his sacking following a FIFTH consecutive Prem defeat at Southampton.
The Kop icon has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park and will be in charge for the first time next Saturday at home to Brighton.
Gerrard said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.
“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club.
“Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart.
“I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”
Villa have had to pay a compensation fee of around £3m to the Scottish giants to get their man, plus a little extra for his assistant Gary McAllister.
Villa CEO Christian Purslow said: “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach.
“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.
“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm.
“His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.
“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.
“We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018.”
Gerrard has long been tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager when the German decides to leave the club.
Klopp is under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season – the same as Gerrard’s ends at Villa – and has admitted he would be open to the German national team job one day.
Taking the role at Villa will give him vital Premier League experience, as well as the chance to make a name for himself in English management.
He takes charge of Villa, who welcome Liverpool to Villa Park on December 11, currently 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.
Smith was sacked after Villa lost their fifth match in a row at Southampton last Friday night.
Gerrard admitted a YEAR ago that his wife Alex would love to see him quit football management to spend more time with the family.
Family man Gerrard travels down to spend time with his family in Cheshire as much as possible – but it can’t be easy being apart from his wife Alex and kids Lexie, Lilly-Ella, Lourdes and little Lio.
The football legend married model Alex in 2007 – but she decided against uprooting the family and moving to Scotland when he took the job.
