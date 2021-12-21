POLITICS
2022 Governorship: Ekiti, Osun party primaries hold Jan, Feb
Party primaries in Ekiti and Osun states will hold in January and February next year, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has announced.
The governorship election in Ekiti is scheduled for June and that of Osun will take place in August next year.
INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke on monday in Abuja, also said the Ekiti East State Constituency by-election would hold the same period as the governorship poll.
Yakubu said: “Ekiti governorship election is holding in June. But, in about two weeks, party primaries for the state will commence beginning from January 1 to 29 next year. The primaries for Osun State will be in February.
“Elections are held all year round, there is no longer election season in Nigeria. Elections are held all year round as the need arises.”
He lamented that INEC had tried four times to hold the by-election in Ekiti East State Constituency without success.
He recalled that in the last attempt, voters, security operatives, and electoral officers lost their lives at polling units.
Yakubu added: “INEC will never reward bad behaviour. The election can only be repeated in June next year during the gubernatorial election.”
INEC to spend N305b on 2023 polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it has received N100 billion out of the N305 billion it proposed for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.
INEC said President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill would not hamper its activities as an electoral umpire.
It also said it “will never reward bad behaviour’’ by conducting a by-election in Ekiti East State Constituency before the June 2023 governorship election in the state.
INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu defended the agency’s proposed N305 billion budget for the general elections before the Senate Committee on Appropriation in Abuja.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin, assured that the 2022 federal Appropriation Bill will be passed today.
Yakubu attributed his inability to defend the budget proposal last week to an official engagement outside the country.
He said: “We thank the committee and by extension, the Senate, for all the proactive measures taken, including some of the provisions in the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill, particularly Section 3, which you have strengthened to grant better financial autonomy for the commission.
“I also thank you for the provision in the bill for ensuring that funds are released to the commission, at least, one year to the elections.
“We made a submission for the sum of N305billion for the 2023 general elections.
“We made the submission on the basis of the N100billion as one line item, N40billion regular budget, and the 2022 Appropriation Bill, and then, there is the outstanding N205billion.
“What we have done is to look at the activities that we have to conduct before the general elections. There are activities that must be concluded.
“For instance, if you are going to replace some of the critical facilities like ballot boxes and voting cubicles, these things must be done before the election.
“Party primaries must be conducted and concluded before the election and names of candidates submitted, registration of voters would have to be concluded before the election.
“Printing of the permanent voter’s card would have to be concluded before the election and then some of the critical election technology for the 2023 general elections must be concluded and procured before the election.
“There are activities that we have to undertake during the elections, for instance, engagement for the transporters for electoral logistics. We can’t engage them in advance, it has to be close to the election.
“Payment of ad hoc staff, we can’t engage ad hoc staff and pay them long after the election, it has to be during the election.”
“In submitting the executive proposal to the National Assembly, the sum of N140billion was made available to INEC as a one-line item in the budget.
“The N140billion was broken into two, we take it that N40billion is our regular budget as an agency of government and N100billion was the first tranche of the 2022 budget and we have gone ahead to make provisions accordingly.
“It may interest the committee to know that we have eight bye-elections pending (three federal constituencies and five state constituencies.
“In fact, the last vacancy occurred only last Wednesday following the death of a member that represented Jiwa West State Constituency in Kaduna State. We have other by-elections pending. We hope that these elections will hold as soon as we resume in the new year.”
Electoral bill: Buhari to make decision known to NASS soon – Presidency
The Presidency on Saturday said PresidentMuhammadu Buhari would make his decision on the Electoral Act amendment bill known soon.
This is as the 30-day period within which the President is expected to assent or withhold his approval to the bill ends today. The bill was transmitted to the President on November 19, 2021 after both chambers passed it.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday in an interview noted that the President had been fully briefed on the bill and would make his decision known to the National Assembly soon.
Shehu said, “Mr President is fully briefed on the bill, especially on the contentious issues therein and would shortly make his decision known to the National Assembly as to whether to sign the bill or withhold his assent.”
There has been widespread public debate over the inclusion of mandatory direct primaries for political parties to elect their candidates for elections, a clause that has become the most contentious part of the bill.
Prior to the amendment, political parties had the liberty to decide on the mode of primary for candidates for elections to emerge.
The National Assembly had insisted on the mandatory direct primary, while expressing optimism that the President would assent to the bill. They argued that the clause would guarantee free, fair and credible elections as well as enable card-carrying members of political parties to have a say on the emergence of their parties’ candidates.
Several civil society organisations, analysts and individuals have also expressed support for the direct primary, saying it would take power back to the people and strip governors and influential party members of the power to solely decide the fate of aspirants through the delegate (indirect primary) system.
The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, a coalition of over 70 CSOs, on Friday in a statement urged the President to assent to the bill, and that if he withheld assent, the National Assembly should veto the bill.
Reports indicated that governors were opposed to the direct primary as it tends to deprive them of the opportunity to produce their successors and clinch senatorial tickets should they decide to retire to the National Assembly as has become a growing trend.
The governors’ opposition was said to have necessitated the expanded Tripartite Consultative Committee meeting set up by the President between the executive, led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the legislature, led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and the APC executive, including some governors. The meeting however failed to reach a compromise as the legislators stuck to their guns.
The President had a few weeks ago written to the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to seek their advice on the bill.
Reports indicated that INEC advised the President to sign the bill. The Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Jega, had appeared before the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations, where he reportedly told the lawmakers that the parties would bear more burden, especially financially if the bill became law.
On his part, the AGF told the President that restriction of parties to direct primary would cause confusion.
As of Saturday afternoon, it was learnt that Buhari had yet to sign the bill into law or communicate his decision to the National Assembly.
The National Assembly would have gone on Christmas and New Year break but for the delay in the passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill.
While both the Senate and the House of Representatives had threatened to veto the bill if the President failed to assent to the bill, the move may be delayed till January, as the National Assembly plans to go on recess after the passage of the Federal Government’s budget on Tuesday.
Sources in the Presidency stated that the bill had still not been assented to by the President and no communication had been sent to the National Assembly, even as Buhari had travelled to Turkey along with his wife and seven ministers. They are however expected back in the country on Sunday.
“The President has not even done anything on the bill not to talk of transmitting it back to the National Assembly,” one of the sources told one of our correspondents. “Even after the deadline, he can still sign it. However, I think he may likely write the National Assembly for them to do some further corrections (amendments).”
In the bill passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to Buhari on November 19, 2021, the lawmakers had restricted political parties to direct primaries in the selection of candidates a clause that has generated controversy even within the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Buhari, who received the bill on November 19, has until December 19 (today) to sign it or communicate to the National Assembly his feelings and comments about the bill.
But if after 30 days, the President refuses to sign the bill and the National Assembly is not in support of the President’s amendments, the Senate and the House of Representatives can recall the bill and pass it. If the bill is passed in the form it was sent to the President by two-thirds majority votes in both chambers, the bill automatically becomes a law even without the signature of the President.
Ex-Deputy Speaker, Nwuche dumps APC, returns to PDP
It was another big loss to the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as another big wig of the party and the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Chibudom Nwuche, made a historic return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Receiving the former Deputy Speaker on Friday in Government House, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said PDP was strong, firm in its resolve to offer better governance and willing to take over power in 2023 in order to change the fortune of Nigeria.
Governor Wike explained that as a PDP controlled State government, his administration has touched every facet of Rivers State, and offered the people the best that any good governance can afford.
Nwuche had in 2015 left the PDP for the APC after having political confrontation for about two years with the former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.
The former speaker had once headed a screening panel of the APC primary for the Edo State governorship
