2022 Budget: Reps oppose NNPC, mull fuel subsidy removal
House of Representatives may kick against provision for subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, in the 2022 budget.
his, it was learnt, is to ensure a raise in the percentage budgetary allocation to capital projects.
The chairman of the House committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu, hinted journalists yesterday that the House was worried about the low budgetary allocation to capital projects which stands at 26 per cent of the budget.
“The expenditure framework is at N13.9 trillion, capital expenditure accounts for only 26 per cent. This worries the House, because of the continued provision for subsidy which is a drain to this government. The House believes that the capital expenditure should be increased from what it is to what it ought to be,” he noted.
This, however, contrary to the statement by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who said the federal government would sustain subsidisation of PMS till 2022.
Kyari, while speaking at a stakeholders’ hearing organised by the Senate Joint Committees on Finance, National Planning, Foreign and Local Debts, Banking, Insurance, and other financial institutions and Petroleum Resources on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF-FSP) in Abuja, said the decision to exit the subsidy regime would be determined by the outcome of the ongoing negotiations between the authorities and organised labour.
But Kalu, while briefing journalists on the focus of the House as the lawmakers resume commencing the 3rd session of the 9th Assembly, said “One of the issues on the front burner of the National Assembly is to review the elements around the oil subsidy for the sake of closing up the gaps for leakages in this country,” he said.
He also noted that the House was concerned about incoherent data from agencies of government, adding that some agencies were under remitting to the federation account.
He, however, noted that some agencies that do not remit funds to the federation accounts due to the provisions of their establishment Acts would have their Acts amended.
“We have also observed that some MDAs were not remitting sufficiently to the federation account. They were under remitting and there were agencies that were not remitting at all because their establishment acts do not give them the permission to remit.
“We need to amend some of those establishment acts, because of the impact of COVID, the government is looking for money from left-right and centre and if there are leakages that have been encouraged by the establishment acts, that piece of legislation will be looked into for possible amendment,” he said.
While raising concerns about the inconsistent records in the petroleum sector, Kalu said that the House would resolve the mystery around the specific oil revenue by determining the actual volume of oil produced per day.
The spokesperson of the House stated: “Incoherent data among the agencies such as customs, NNPC, PPRA, PEF, and DPR, especially on issues like the specie volume of crude oil produced per day; secondly, what is the level of our PMS consumption per day? These things are necessary because there is a determination by the House to close areas of leakages so that the federal government will have enough to take care of the welfare of citizens.”
According to him, it is important to note that out of the N7.26 trillion aggregate revenue available for the government for 2022, N3.16 trillion will be coming from oil-related sources.
house of reps
The House, however, threatened to withhold the budget of MDAs that are yet to appear before the House Committee on Finance if they fail to appear upon the next invitation.
The House also frowned at the revelation that some MDAs merely recycle budgets without introducing anything new.
“Agencies that were invited and didn’t make it will be invited again and if they didn’t come, we are going to ensure that we remove their capital and overhead expenses from the 2022 budget,” Kalu noted.
Meanwhile, the House has declared that it would only approve President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow another $4 billion ($4,054,476,863) and €710 million loans from bilateral and multilateral organisations if the lawmakers are satisfied with the details of the spending plan.
“Projected new borrowing will be approved only when the details of where the borrowing is going to be provided,” he said.
Oluwo, King Chu defend Sultan’s alleged snub of Sanwo-Olu, describe it as honest oversight
The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and his Rivers State counterpart, HRH King Appolus Chu of Eleme Kingdom, have described the purported snubbing of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by the Sultan of Sokoto, HRM Muhammadu Sa’ad as an honest oversight.
The Oluwo, in a chat with THISDAY, had reacted to a viral video where the Sultan allegedly ignored Sanwo-Olu, who was trying to greet him at a public function.
When the video surfaced on the social media, many alluded to the fact that the traditional ruler’s action might not be unconnected to the governor’ recent signing of the controversial anti-grazing bills into law.
However, in his reaction, the Oluwo said the Sultan was known in all circles as a humble man and would therefore not deliberately snub the governor.
He said: “No, anybody can do that. You might be on your own, anybody will try to, you know you shake everybody. The Sultan is very humble; he shakes everybody.
“Even you’ll see his people will never shake him but Sultan will come and shake everybody, even my own people. He has shaken my own Dongoyaro (..sic).
“Maybe his mind was somewhere else, or maybe he was looking somewhere and the governor was trying to greet him. The Sultan doesn’t have any problem with people. Even the people that abuse us, you’ll still see Sultan talking and greeting them.
“He’s a jovial and loving person to be with. If you get close to the Sultan and you know him,you will laugh all day. He knows how to make jokes that he won’t even laugh at.
“People who are making skits can’t make people laugh like Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, because when he talks like this, and he has that turban and covered his mouth so he talks and people won’t know that he’s talking and you by his side when you hear what he said you’ll be laughing.
“You don’t know what he was thinking at that time. He might not even be looking in the direction, or he was looking but there were other things distracting him. The governor might come and the governor is stretching his hand but the Sultan’s mind was not there. So, you see another person comes and he shakes them.”
King Appolus Chu, on jis part, said: “The Sultan I know does not insult or disrespect people in any way. In fact, he doesn’t give room for anything like that around him.
“I see this whole episode as people reading unnecessary meanings into the video clip and blowing things out of proportion for cheap publicity.
“The Sultan of Sokoto that I know, personally, is one of the most humble, approachable and sociable traditional rulers we have in this country today.
“If you look at the video, you will notice that he wasn’t going about looking for people rather people were approaching him on their own, because he is a very approachable, welcoming and hospitable person.
“His warm and hospitable nature is also why he has been able to successfully bring the people of the Northern region of the country – Christians and Muslims, politicians and non politicians – together to address issues affecting the North and Nigeria in general.”
Court jails Prophetess Lovely-Worleru for over killer-love portion
A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced one Prophetess Edina Lovely-Worleru to life imprisonment.
She was found guilty for preparing a concoction said to be a love potion for her client, Onyaema Bright Worlu, which was put in a meal that poisoned and killed her lover, Isreal Georgewil.
The Court held that Onyaema Bright Worlu could not prove that she was ignorant that the supposed love portion could kill Isreal Georgewil. She also has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Lovely-Worleru, who claimed that she is a Prophetess with a spiritual church in Rumuche community in Emouha Local Government Area of the state was reported to have prepared a poisonous substance, supposedly love portion, for Onyaema Bright Worlu to administer on Georgewil.
The late Georgewill was also a prophet in another supposedly spiritual church within the community.
The trial Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, in his judgment on the matter which started sometime in 2012, found the two women (Prophetess Edna Lovely Worleru and Onyaema Bright Worlu) guilty of manslaughter, not a case of murder as charged in the suit.
The judge, after considering all the facts presented by the parties and the relevant laws of administration in the Rivers State criminal code, convicted and sentenced Onyaema Bright Worlu and Edina Lovely-Worelu to life imprisonment without an option of fine.
Justice Enebeli ruled that the prosecution was able to prove their case based on the statement of the first defendant, Onyaema Bright-Worlu, at the Police station where she voluntarily stated that she administered the said love portion to her man-friend—as prepared by her prophetess—so he would not turn down any financial request from her, but had no idea it would kill him.
On his part, Counsel to the first defendant, Vincent Chukwu, said they would appeal the judgment against his client in the interest of justice.
Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, Principal Prosecution State Counsel, Chidi Ekeh, said the judgment is not only justice for the deceased and his family, but also for the state and Nigeria at large.
Ekiti denies administering spoilt COVID-19 vaccines on citizens
The Commissioner for Health in Ekiti State, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, has dispelled the rumour that the Moderna vaccines being administering on residents to curtail the spread of Covid 19 virus have spoilt due to epileptic power supply.
Revealing that a total of 117,000 residents had taken the vaccines, Filani described as unfounded , the rumour claiming that COVID-19 vaccines in Ekiti State have spoilt as a result of lack of electricity supply.
In a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the commissioner, said the Ekiti State Ministry of Health would like to state clearly that this statement was not only false and unfounded, but also meant to misinform the general public.
He said the available COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the State in good condition, adding that the vaccines are being stored in the State Cold Store in line with the appropriate guidance and requirements on vaccine handling and storage.
He stated that Moderna vaccine is currently stored at a temperature of -43.2-degree Celsius.
“The State Cold Store is equipped with 24/7 power supply to maintain the potency of the vaccines. The State has also trained, motivated and deployed 92 vaccination teams comprising 582 persons, to ensure accurate movement and administration of vaccines.
“During vaccination campaigns, vaccines are moved from the State Cold Store in Cold Chain Boxes to maintain the optimum temperature. We have continued to ensure that these vaccines are transported within the recommended temperature range.
“As at 12pm, Thursday the 16th of September 2021, Ekiti State has exhausted her first dose of the Moderna vaccines with 47,839 persons vaccinated. This is in addition to over 70,000 persons who have received first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“As a matter of fact, the State vaccination wastage rate is currently the lowest in the country.
“Reliable information on the COVID-19 response in Ekiti State, including vaccination, can be obtained from the Ministry of Health and Human Services through the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for Health.
“We encourage everyone to refrain from spreading unfounded rumours that could create panic and mistrust in the health system.
“The available COVID-19 vaccines in Ekiti State are proven to be safe and effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19 and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated”.
