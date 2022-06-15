SPORTS
2022-2023 Premier League fixture list to be released Thursday
The 2021-22 football season is officially over after Tuesday’s international matches, but attention already turns to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
On Thursday, the Premier League announces their fixtures for the upcoming term – with all 20 clubs awaiting to see how their season will shape up.
Their schedules will be officially revealed at 9am, giving managers seven-and-a-half weeks until the season is due to start on the weekend of August 6/7.
A long-winded domestic season due to the World Cup (more on that shortly), the top flight is due to end on May 28, 2023
Champions Manchester City began last season with a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham and will be hoping they are dealt an easier opening day tie come Thursday.
Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking out for rivals Liverpool’s fixture list, and vice-versa too, with the pair once again set to be the frontrunners for the title.
It’ll be a new dawn at Manchester United too with their new manager Erik ten Hag getting his first taste of English football following his appointment from Dutch giants Ajax last month.
Promoted trio Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will be hoping for a kind start to their respective campaigns as they get acclimatised facing the quality of top-flight opponents week-in and week-out.
Elsewhere the likes of Everton and Leeds United will be hoping they fare better than last term after both barely survived being relegated.
This season will be like no other with domestic seasons worldwide having to accommodate their schedules due to the World Cup.
Being held in Qatar, the traditional summer showpiece has been switched to the late autumn/early winter due to the searing temperatures of the Middle East.
As a result the Premier League’s calendar has been tweaked to maintain its integrity. Matchweek 16, to be played over the weekend of November 12/13, will be the last set of matches played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which starts on November 21.
Despite the disruption, there will be the usual festive football for fans with the Premier League resuming on Boxing Day following the World Cup final, which takes place on December 18.
While it is unclear currently how each team’s fixture lists will pan out, a selection of next season’s fixtures were allegedly ‘leaked’ on Monday.
Fans believe they already have a glimpse of the first eight weeks of the new season as well as matches over Christmas and New Year.
Two lists of so-called ‘leaked’ fixtures were circulating on social media over Sunday and Monday, which show eight rounds of games from August 6 to September 24 and then another eight from December 26 to February 11.
However, the accuracy of these lists remains highly dubious – especially given there are no midweek fixtures included on either list.
The first round of midweek games next season is scheduled to be carried out from Tuesday August 30 to Thursday September 1, casting doubt over the leak’s credibility.
It also fails to take into account a planned international break on the weekend of September 24, a date which has a full list of fixtures despite the pause in schedule.
England, for instance, have Nations League fixtures in store on September 23 and 26, meaning Premier League teams will not be in action that weekend.
Though if the order is at least proved correct, Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence at home to the very same team they retained it against last month.
Aston Villa are supposedly set to visit the Etihad again on Saturday August 6, three months after they gave Pep Guardiola’s men a huge scare on the final day of the previous campaign before succumbing to a dramatic late comeback.
Of the newly-promoted sides, Bournemouth are apparently going away to Everton on the opening weekend, Nottingham Forest are hosting Crystal Palace and Fulham are visiting London rivals West Ham.
SPORTS
Erling Haaland taken by surprise by his own growth during Man City medical
Erling Haaland was one of the biggest centre-forwards in Europe when he agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last month… and now he’s even bigger!
The Norwegian, 21, was shocked to discover he has grown in height since his last medical. His previous recorded height was 1.95metres (six foot, five inches), yet that information has been updated following his move to the Premier League champions.
Haaland was finally confirmed as a City player on Monday morning, penning a five-year deal at the Etihad. Several top European sides were interested in the prolific forward – including Barcelona and Real Madrid – but he chose to join Pep Guardiola’s side instead.
Haaland’s height was registered as 1.952 metres during his medical, which he passed. “Oh wow, I’ve grown… almost one centimetre,” said the player when measured by City’s medical team. The video clip of him being measured has since gone viral on TikTok.
The former Dortmund star joined City exactly 21 years after his dad, Alf-Inge, signed from Leeds. The ex-defender made 47 appearances for the Manchester club during a three-year spell and was part of their squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2001-02.
City have remained in the top flight since then and have become one of the world’s richest clubs following their takeover by Sheikh Mansour in September 2008. They’ve gone on to win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, six EFL Cups and three Community Shields.
City’s relatively new standing in the game has helped them attract players of Haaland’s calibre. The youngster scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund and found the back of the net 29 times in 27 games for Red Bull Salzburg between 2018 and 2020.
“I was born in England, I’ve been a City fan my whole life,” said Haaland during his unveiling. “I know a lot about the club. I think in the end, two things; I feel at home a bit here. Also I think I can develop and get the best out of my game at City.”
Haaland also discussed the impact of his dad on his decision. “He lived in England, he played for the club,” Haaland junior said of Alf-Inge. “Of course, a lot of things have changed in the last 20 years but he lived here, so he knows what it is.
SPORTS
Luka Modric spotted making tunnel gesture to Kylian Mbappe after he snubbed Real Madrid
Luka Modric made a beeline for Kylian Mbappe after Croatia’s 1-0 Nations League victory against France at the Stade de France on Monday evening.
Mbappe, 23, rejected the opportunity to join Modric’s Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, despite rumours suggesting he wanted to move to the Spanish capital. The World Cup winner signed a new three-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain instead.
Modric, 36, is a stalwart at the Bernabeu – making 436 appearances for the club during the last 10 seasons. The veteran is expected to become their new vice-captain following the departure of skipper Marcelo, with talisman Karim Benzema taking the armband.
Croatia won in Paris thanks to Modric’s early penalty. The result means defending champions France can no longer with the current edition of the Nations League, which concludes next June. Croatia are second in the group, two points behind leaders Denmark.
It was the fourth meeting between the two nations since France’s 4-2 victory against Croatia in the World Cup final four years ago. Mbappe enjoyed a breakthrough tournament in Russia, leaving the likes of Spanish giants Real envious of his incredible talent.
Mbappe scored 39 goals for PSG last season. He’s found the back of the net 171 times for the capital club since his move from Monaco – initially on loan – in August 2017. The forward also has an excellent record for the national team, scoring 27 goals in 57 senior caps.
And Modric appears to be a fan of Mbappe, approaching him after Croatia’s win for a quick chat. It’s unclear what was said between the two icons. The two are unlikely to ever play in the same team as Modric will be 39 when Mbappe’s new contract expires.
Speaking about his own future in May, Modric criticised Mbappe for courting Real. The midfielder’s contract was due to expire at the end of June when the comments were made, but he’s now signed a new one-year deal to continue his love affair with the club.
Modric has won three La Liga titles, five Champions Leagues, the Copa del Rey and countless trophies since he left Tottenham in the summer of 2012. He is the only player other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or since Kaka in 2007.
SPORTS
Darwin Nunez spotted arriving at Liverpool training ground to complete transfer
Darwin Nunez was pictured arriving at the Liverpool training ground on Tuesday morning to complete his €75million (£64m) transfer from Benfica to Anfield.
The Reds struck an agreement with the Portuguese giants in the early hours of Monday morning to make the Uruguay striker their marquee arrival of the summer transfer window. Nunez scored 34 goals in all competitions last season to attract interest from a host of European giants, including Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, but Jurgen Klopp’s side won the race for his services.
The player, who turns 23 later in June, is understood to have undergone a medical on Monday afternoon. He arrived at Liverpool’s Kirkby headquarters the following day to put the finishing touches on what could be a club-record transfer for the Merseysiders.
The Reds have agreed to pay €25million (£21m) in add-ons on top of the initial fee, so long as criteria included in the agreement with Benfica are met. The Lisbon club confirmed they had reached an accord with the Premier League club with a statement released at the start of the week.
“In the early morning hours of this Monday (0:44 am), Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of €75m,” the statement read.
“To the CMVM, Benfica’s SAD also informed that the agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the global amount of the sale could reach the amount of €100m. It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player’s sports employment contract with Liverpool FC.”
Liverpool are believed to have agreed a six-year contract with Nunez’s representatives which will see the player take home a reported weekly salary of £140,000. The Anfield faithful will now eagerly await the official confirmation of the transfer from the Reds’ side.
Nunez edging even closer to completing his transfer will lead to heightened speculation over Sadio Mane’s future. The Senegal forward, 30, is keen to pursue a new challenge after six seasons with Liverpool and Bayern Munich have emerged as the front runners for his services.
However, the German giants have failed with two bids and they are exploring other options to bolster their attack. Given their imminent sizeable outlay on Nunez, Liverpool may be hoping they can offload Mane, who is valued at £40million, despite his many years of stellar performances.
