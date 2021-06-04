POLITICS
2021 Lagos LG polls: APC releases names of candidates cleared to contest [See List]
The All Progressives Congress has released the list of it candidates for July’s local council elections in Lagos State.
The statement by the state caretaker committee chairman, Tunde Balogun and the secretary, Lanre Ogunyemi on Friday noted that process of choosing candidates has been successfully completed across the 20 local government areas, 37 LCDAs and 377 wards in the state.
The statement added that APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates have emerged.
See the full list below:
POLITICS
INEC begins electronic voters registration June 28 — Yakubu
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday disclosed that electronic registration of voters will commence on the 28th of this month.
INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this in a paper presented at the 10th Anniversary/Impact Series and Awards organised by the Blueprint Newspapers in Abuja.
The INEC Chairman, who was represented by the Commission’s Director of ICT, Engineer Chief Nwako, said the innovation will go a long way in eliminating election rigging at the stage of voters’ registration
POLITICS
Imo PDP demands Gov Uzodinma’s resignation over insecurity in the state
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called for the resignation of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over the state of insecurity in the state.
Speaking at a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday, June 3, the PDP chairman in the state, Charles Ugwu, said that the crisis in the state has shown that the governor had no answer to the spate of killings in the state.
Ugwu said that the All Progressives Congress-led government lacked the capacity to guarantee the safety and security of lives and properties of the people of the state.
“Governor Hope Uzodimma in his capacity and responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the state has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo State. This has become necessary in view of the evident lack of capacity of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State to guarantee the safety of the people of the state,” he said.
The PDP chairman said that the opposition party was alarmed at the continued escalation of the militarisation of the state and mass arrest and alleged killing of the youths of the state.
“Our party finds it too worrisome that innocent civilians are mowed down daily, security personnel are wantonly killed, arson, murder, and carnage have become the lot of the hitherto most peaceful state in Nigeria. The climax is the gruesome murder of Hon Ahmed Gulak, the former aide to the then president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and a former member of the PDP.
The PDP, Imo State, wishes to use this medium to solemnly extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who have fallen to the senseless and avoidable carnage going on in the state.”Ugwu said
Ugwu called for a holistic investigation into the killing of a former presidential aide, Mr. Ahmed Gulak, in the state, on Sunday morning, May 30.
POLITICS
Aggrieved Lagos APC members storm party secretariat, demand cancellation of LG primary election results (VIDEO)
Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos who are unhappy with the outcome of last Saturday’s local government primary elections have marched to the state secretariat of the party in Ikeja to call for the cancellation of results.
The aggrieved protesters, who came from Amuwo, Mushin, Ojudu,Agege, Oshodi/Isolo noted that powerful individuals in the party in the state imposed their candidates in the local government polls.
While calling for the cancelation of the results, the aggrieved members said the primaries were characterised by unwholesome interference, coercion of delegates, financial inducement and violence against those opposed to the the leaders’ anointed candidates.
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ethiopian Airlines flight skids off runway and ends up stuck in mud
-
NEWS2 days ago
Senate passes bill abolishing HND/BSc dichotomy
-
NEWS1 day ago
Gunmen hijack school bus in Ondo
-
NEWS2 days ago
Twitter deletes Buhari’s “threat” tweet against South East
-
NEWS2 days ago
‘This is very sad,’ Ortom reacts to aide’s murder
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP replies APC, says it handed a united Nigeria to Buhari
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Aggrieved Lagos APC members storm party secretariat, demand cancellation of LG primary election results (VIDEO)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Fayose mocks Buhari after Twitter deleted his tweet about civil war