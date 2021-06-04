2021 Lagos LG polls: APC releases names of candidates cleared to contest [See List]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called for the resignation of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over the state of insecurity in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday, June 3, the PDP chairman in the state, Charles Ugwu, said that the crisis in the state has shown that the governor had no answer to the spate of killings in the state.

Ugwu said that the All Progressives Congress-led government lacked the capacity to guarantee the safety and security of lives and properties of the people of the state.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma in his capacity and responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the state has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo State. This has become necessary in view of the evident lack of capacity of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State to guarantee the safety of the people of the state,” he said.

The PDP chairman said that the opposition party was alarmed at the continued escalation of the militarisation of the state and mass arrest and alleged killing of the youths of the state.

“Our party finds it too worrisome that innocent civilians are mowed down daily, security personnel are wantonly killed, arson, murder, and carnage have become the lot of the hitherto most peaceful state in Nigeria. The climax is the gruesome murder of Hon Ahmed Gulak, the former aide to the then president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and a former member of the PDP.

The PDP, Imo State, wishes to use this medium to solemnly extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who have fallen to the senseless and avoidable carnage going on in the state.”Ugwu said

Ugwu called for a holistic investigation into the killing of a former presidential aide, Mr. Ahmed Gulak, in the state, on Sunday morning, May 30.