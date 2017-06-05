2019: MASSOB vows to stop election in South East, Kogi, Benue

Still basking in the euphoria of the succesful sit- at- home order, the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has threatened to mobilize the people of the South East region and parts of Kogi and Benue states to boycott the 2019 general election unless the Federal Government conducts a Biafra referendum in within six months.

The group in a statement by its National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, the group also said Kogi and part of Benue State were also negotiating with MASSOB to be part of Biafra which adds to the urgency of the Biafra referendum.

The statement reads: “MASSOB is giving six months ultimatum to the Federal Government to conduct a Biafra referendum in Biafran land or there will be no election in the South East region, including parts of Kogi and Benue states.\

“MASSOB, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other genuine pro- Biafran groups will mobilise the people against 2019 general election in all Biafran territory to boycott the election if federal government refuses to conduct a referendum for the exit of Biafra from Nigeria.

“We are not going to disrupt anybody, including electoral officers; they will move to their wards to conduct election, but they won’t see anybody. No Biafran will come out to vote that day. If somebody decides to stay indoors, you won’t force him to go out and vote. We are tired of Nigeria, there is no amount of restructuring that will change our vision to actualise Biafra.

“We don’t condemn our brothers, the politicians, who are agitating for restructuring, because that is what they believe in, but for us, ‘no Biafra, nothing else.’”