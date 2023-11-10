2 killed, 7 hospitalised as vigilantes, Fulani clash in Niger market

Two persons have been confirmed dead while seven others are currently receiving treatment at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Beji, following a clash between Fulani and vigilantes at Beji weekly Market, Bosso LGA of Niger State.

Residents said the incident happened around 5pm on Wednesday when the Market was full to its capacity.

Beji, an agrarian community with a national livestock and grains’ market is about 30km from Minna, the Niger State capital.