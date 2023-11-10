2 killed, 7 hospitalised as vigilantes, Fulani clash in Niger market

Two persons have been confirmed dead while seven others are currently receiving treatment at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Beji, following a clash between Fulani and vigilantes at Beji weekly Market, Bosso LGA of Niger State.
Residents said the incident happened around 5pm on Wednesday when the Market was full to its capacity.
Beji, an agrarian community with a national livestock and grains’ market is about 30km from Minna, the Niger State capital.
He said that two were confirmed dead while the remaining seven victims, all Fulani, were responding to treatment.
The Niger State Commissioner for Nomadic and Pastoral Affairs, Umar Rabe Sands also confirmed the incident and warned against any form of revenge, saying that the state government would sit with all stakeholders towards finding a lasting solution to the rift between Fulani and Gbagyi farmers.
He also warned both parties to desist from taking laws into their hands, saying that there are various mechanisms of dispute resolution without resorting to violence.
The Vice President, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Zone B, Abdullahi Mu’azu said the clash disrupted the activities in the market on Wednesday, calling on the authorities to intervene to ensure that the incident does not repeat itself.