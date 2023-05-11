“18 years ago today I held this bundle of joy” Yemi Solade emotional as his daughter journeys into adulthood

Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has expresssed his emotions as his daughter begins her journey into adulthood.

The proud father shares photos of his daughter online with graceful words, celebrating her new age. Yemi Solade express emotions about having to celebrate his 18 years bundle of joy.

Yemi Solade showered his daughter with prayers, praying for God’s protection, favours and blessings. He wishes that his daughter will have the best that life has to offer.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Yemi Solade wrote, “JOURNEY INTO ADULTHOOD BEGINS

18 years ago TODAY…I held “THIS BUNDLE OF JOY.” Today, I’m so elated as you mark, and we celebrate your 18th year, May GOD’s protection over you always be sure and NEVER cease.

May you continually enjoy HIS favourite in the land of the living.

May the LORD keep you and cause HIS face to shine upon you.

Each day I see you and I’m grateful for the gift of you.

I pray for you, that you have the BEST that LIFE has to offer.

HAPPY 18TH BIRTHDAY, My Darling YoYo!”