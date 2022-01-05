Crime
17 alleged members of a Super Gang charged in series of deadly shootings in NYC (Photos)
Seventeen suspected members of three different rival gangs who merged to form one super gang known as YPF, are facings series of charges (a total of 118 counts) after being arrested and variously charged in two indictments with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of weapons, and other crimes in connection to shootings that resulted in 14 victims, including four who died.
The defendants, 14 of whom are teenagers, are accused of hunting down rival gang members and committing a series of armed assaults, killing four people and wounding 10 in the process, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said.
“One of the most disturbing aspects of this case is the age of the defendants in this indictment. Some of them were as young as 14 or 15 years old” when the crimes were committed, said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez at a news conference.
“That is heartbreaking, that some of our youngest residents in our county are involved in this gang and gun violence … it’s devastating and it’s truly destructive.”
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the suspects face charges in connection to various incidents including a shooting inside a bodega on New Lots Avenue, a house party in Crown Heights, and an incident at MetroTech plaza.
The alleged babyfaced killers are members of the YPF gang — an alliance of three street gangs FNO (Fort N**** Only or Fear No One), PPP (Pistol Packing Pitkin) and YAWAH (Young and Wild and Hustling). Collectively, they became known as YPF and banded together to increase their power as they waged a war against their enemies, prosecutors said.
Videos obtained throughout the investigation allegedly show the teens flaunting their guns in a series of social media posts, including one that depicts a defendant shoving a gun inside a puppy’s mouth as he holds the dog by its scruff.
“These videos really show, and they were all uncovered during the course of the investigation, how deeply ingrained the problem is, how this gang and gun culture has obsessed these young men. They wave these guns around. They show them off. They brag about them. These guns are in a way something that they think makes them men,” Gonzalez told reporters.
“It just shows how deep our challenge is to change the culture that we have in some parts of our community.”
Additionally, according to prosecutors, the alliance allowed the alleged gang members to commit violence against their common enemies and maintain geographic dominance. Other benefits included access to more weapons, the freedom to travel safely to their allies’ neighborhoods and the ability to hunt down more rivals, prosecutors said.
At the start of the conspiracies, the alleged gang members arrested ranged in age from 14 to 20 years old
Crime
Beninoise kills daughter, beheads neighbours’ corpses for failed money rituals in Ogun
Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected ritualists for unlawful possession of a fresh human head.
The suspects, Monday Karezu, 32, a national of Benin Republic, and Anagonou Kamelan, 44, a Togolese, were arrested at the house of a herbalist while attempting a money ritual.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested on November 3, 2021, following information received by men of the Modus Operandi Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.
The PPRO added that the policemen got a hint that some men were going to a herbalist’s house with a human head to make a money ritual.
He said, “Upon the information, the DSP Nurudeen Gafar-led team swiftly moved to the area where the herbalist’s house was situated and laid ambush there.
“Two hours after being there, the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, Karezu informed the police that he got the head from a place known as Ijale Papa.
“This made the policemen follow him to the place, only to discover that he was lying.
“Further investigation revealed that Karezu is a resident of the Sabo area of Abeokuta, and that the human head with him was that of a woman who died three months ago during childbirth and was buried not too far from his house.
“It was further discovered that the suspect had one time killed his nine months old daughter and used her head for the same purpose, but did not succeed.
“He had also exhumed another corpse, removed the head and used it for money-making ritual, but failed.
“The latest one that landed them in trouble was introduced to him by Anagonou Kamalen, a Togolese, who informed him that he knew a herbalist who could do an original money-making ritual for him with a human head, hence he exhumed the corpse of the woman buried not too far to his house, cut off the head and in the company of his accomplice, took it to the herbalist’s house, where they were apprehended before delivering it.”
Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspects with a view to charging them to court at the end of investigation.
CELEBRITIES
Actress Rahama Sadau charged for blasphemy
Kannywood embattled actress, Rahama Sadau will be appearing in a sharia court in Kaduna over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her after sharing racy photos on social media.
Rahama Sadau is allegedly under police investigation after the racy photos she shared triggered blasphemous comments.
It was gathered that the investigation is linked to the blasphemous comment on the Holy Prophet Mohammed the racy photos incited.
According to a press release signed by Lawal Muhammad Gusau on behalf of the Concerned and Peace-Loving Muslim Ummah, listed some conditions that must be met before she defends herself.
It was also noted that the case against her “is a matter relating to the Hadiths of the Prophet and the Glorious Holy Qur’an and not a matter relating to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.
Crime
Ibadan notorious gang leader arrested
The Director General of Oyo State Joint Security Task Force codenamed ‘Operation Burst’ Col. Oladipo Ajibola (retired) has confirmed arrest of the new leader of the notorious ‘One Million Boys,’ a cult group terrorising Ibadan, Oyo State capital city.
The new leader popularly known as ‘Eji’ became leader of the cult group following the death of Abiola Ebila recently.
Ebila was recently killed by men of Operation Burst in a gun duel at one of his hideouts where he held some kidnapped victims hostage.
The DG said Eji, who was the second-in-command to the deceased leader, was facing trial after he was handed over to the police.
Ajibola said the security outfit has rid Ibadan of the menace of the notorious gang as members have run out to seek cover in neighbouring states.
He said: “Operation Burst has been able to reduce criminality in Oyo State. People now go about doing their businesses without fear, we have effected a lot of arrests in relation to cultism, yahoo boys and other criminals and hand them over to the right security agency concerned, the high profile among the criminal cases was Abiola Ebila.
“Abiola Ebila, the leader of one million boys was involved in kidnapping and we got him through one of the personalities he kidnapped while he was asking for ransom, the elimination of Abiola Ebila has sent other gang leaders out of Oyo State and we are still trailing those who are their minions.
“We have succeeded in getting one of them recently who was the second in command to the late Ebila.
“We handed him over to another security agency for proper investigation and prosecution and we urge the general public to avail the security agencies prompt information to nip criminality in the bud.”
He said Operation Burst’s activities have been extended to hot spots in Ibadan, including Foko, Odo Oba, Olomi Olodo, Oke-Ogun zone, adding the outfit’s Call Centre for distress calls would soon be commissioned.
He explained the mode of operation of Operation Burst was to only swing into action in cases other security agencies require strong back up, citing the arrest of drug traffickers, kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists and others and handing the culprits over to the agency saddled by law to prosecute each crime.

