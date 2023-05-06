16-Year-Old Boy Pounds Father To Death In Abuja For Beating Up His Mum

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command, Abuja, have arrested a 16-year-old boy, Emmanuel John, over the killing of his father, Monday John.

According to the police on Friday, Emmanuel, around 10pm on Tuesday, May 2, used a pestle to kill his father.

The incident happened during a fisticuff between the deceased and Emmanuel’s mother, Mrs Mercy John.

A police source revealed that a case of culpable homicide was reported to the Karshi Police Station by one Yusuf Ayuba, on Wednesday, May 3.

According to him, Emmanuel is in police custody and will be arraigned in a juvenile court at the conclusion of police investigation.

Commenting on the incident during a press briefing on Friday, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, said the suspect hit hard on his father’s head.

Garba said, “It all happened when the suspect’s mother and father engaged each other in a physical fight.

“The suspect took sides with his mother and used a pestle to hit hard on the father’s head which eventually led to his death.

“The suspect will be arraigned in a juvenile court at the conclusion of investigation.”