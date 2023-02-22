16 states challenge naira redesign policy at Supreme Court

Five more states have joined the lawsuit challenging the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy.

They are Kano, Niger, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Abia states.

Rivers state had joined when all the suits were consolidated earlier on Wednesday. Given the new additions, there are now a total of 16 states as co-plaintiffs.

The suit was initiated by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara before the supreme court, seeking to restrain the federal government from giving effect to the deadline on the use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.

Since then, other states approached the apex court to be joined in the suit.

Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos, and Sokoto states subsequently joined as co-plaintiffs, while Edo and Bayelsa states joined the AGF as defendants.

