Nigeria’s opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said no fewer than 150 million Nigerians are sleeping with hunger because of failed policies under the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government.

In a statement released by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Monday evening, the PDP noted that the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu created a disconnection between the federal government and the citizens.

Ologunagba questioned the government’s concern for Nigerians’ well-being, particularly in light of the withdrawal of gasoline subsidies and the floating of the naira.

He said that the policies had resulted in unsustainable high living costs, hampered national productivity, bankrupted millions of enterprises, and triggered significant job losses, resulting in increased poverty, hunger, insecurity, and pessimism in the country.

He noted that in the last two months, over 150million Nigerians could no longer afford daily meals with families going to bed on empty stomachs.

The statement reads “The situation has snowballed into a dangerous loss of investors’ confidence with international companies exiting our nation and leaving millions of Nigerians stranded in the labour market.

“This has a crippling effect on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which are the real drivers of our national economy.”

Ologunagba also faulted the government’s palliatives on fuel subsidy removal, especially the distribution of an average of 1,200 bags of rice to Nigerians in each state of the country, saying it was inadequate.