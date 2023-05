The official pre-inauguration portraits of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, were on Saturday released to the public.

The release of the portraits came as the inauguration ceremony, schedule for May 29, approaches, a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Director ,Media and Publicity, Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, said.

Messrs Tinubu and Shettima won the February 25 presidential election on the platform of the APC.