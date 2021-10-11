14-year-old girl becomes Kano Governor for 20 minutes

There was a symbolic taking over of the Kano State Government by a 14-year-old girl, Atika Aminu Yankaba, to mark this year’s International Girl Child Day organized between High-Level Women Advocacy and UNICEF on Monday.

Speaking after effectively taking over power from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Yankaba convened a State Executive Council meeting with her new cabinet members, with issues of girl child education taking center stage.

Governor Atika Aminu Yankaba said while presiding over the council meeting, that the state needs more funds to build more classes, employ more teachers and give priority to ICT education.

Similarly, she said in a press conference that her government, which lasted only 20 minutes, will supply sanitary pads and other girls’ needs to have a sound education.

Earlier, Governor Ganduje said he was handing over government willingly but briefly and “I’m coming back as soon as possible”.

When he returned, he said, “during my absence, I witnessed how you ran the government and it was excellent, the executive council meeting was done marvelously, with all the commissioners contributing wonderfully.”

Yankaba took over power around 12:00 pm before handing it back to Ganduje at 12:20 pm.