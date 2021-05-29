NEWS
14 kidnapped Greenfield University students released
Fourteen students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State abducted by gunmen over a month ago have reportedly been released.
Twenty students of the school and three staff were abducted by gunmen on April 21, 2021 at the school’s premises.
So far, five of the students have been killed by gunmen as ransom was not paid while another one was released following the payment of ransom.
However, the 14 students were said to have been released on Saturday after huge ransom was paid by their parents.
Channels TV reports that they were released on Saturday afternoon at a location along the Kaduna- Abuja highway.
It said the Chairman of the Parents Forum, Markus Zarmai and few others were expected to receive the students at the drop-off location.
The parents of the abducted students said that they paid ransom, in addition to providing eight new motorcycles to the kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.
No official statement has been issued by the Kaduna State Government regarding the release of the students yet.
Tinubu’s wife denies calling anybody a thug
Senator representing Lagos central and former First Lady of Lagos state, Remi Tinubu has denied calling one of the attendees of the south-west zonal public hearing on constitution review a “thug’
Remi in her defence said she only asked the woman if she was a thug, but never called her a thug.
Speaking on TVC breakfast show ‘Your View’, Remi said she expected the woman to have answered her question .
I only asked a question and I expected her to say, Ma’am, I am not a thug.”
She added that she fights her own battle and doesn’t report anyone to her husband, Bola Tinubu.
She said;
“That you have a position doesn’t mean you have to lose yourself to that position, because the position will go and then, do you go back and find yourself? You have to be yourself in every situation.
“Most of the time when people see me talk strongly, yes, I am Asiwaju’s wife but Asiwaju is somebody that I don’t go home to report anyone to because he would tell me, ‘you are wrong’.
“I don’t know why but when you have a husband who tells you, ‘you are wrong’ when you are right, in your own view, would you go back to such a person? So, I do my own fight when I have to, especially in what I believe in.”
Buhari off to Ghana on Sunday
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Sunday for Accra, Ghana to attend an emergency Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS, convened to discuss recent political developments in Mali.
The meeting is at the instance of the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.
President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo; and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
The statement recalled that the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country following his meeting with key political actors in the West African country prior to the Extraordinary Summit.
“As the situation in Mali continues to evolve, Nigeria had condemned the May 24 military coup, the subsequent detention of the president and prime minister by soldiers, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian officials detained,” the statement added.
President Buhari is expected back in Abuja immediately after the one-day summit.
Gov. Abiodun celebrates 61st birthday in orphanages (PHOTOS)
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, celebrated his 61st birthday with children of some orphanages in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
SEE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT:
