14 ‘fake’ officers arrested over invasion of Justice Odili’s residence
Authorities of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested 14 “fake” police officers who invaded Justice Mary Odili’s residence on October 29.
The fake officers were said to have been led by a self-acclaimed Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Lawrence Ajojo, who confessed that he is not an officer of the force.
Parading the suspects, on Thursday at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja Force spokesman, Frank Mba, said the suspects who involved in the criminal acts came from different professional backgrounds.
In an interview with newsmen during the parade, the fake CSP, Ajojo admitted that “he’s not an officer of the Nigeria Police.”
Justice Mary’s residence was invaded by armed men on October 29, 2021.
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, subsequently ordered an investigation into the invasion, vowing that the perpetrators must be brought to book.
Northern govs greet Buhari’s powerful nephew, Mamman Daura at 82
The Northern Governors Forum has felicitated elder statesman, Mallam Mamman Daura on his 82nd birthday.
Daura is a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Governor Samuel Bako Lalong, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, noted that Daura is a statesman that has dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria, the growth of the region, and humanity over the years in his professional career and after retirement.
The Forum hailed Daura’s achievements as a diligent public administrator, outstanding journalist, and editor of the New Nigerian Newspapers, acknowledging that he exhibited sound knowledge, responsibility, patriotism, and experience in serving the society while mentoring many in the public and private sectors.
The chairman, in a statement through Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press & Public Affairs to Governor Lalong explained that Nigeria and the Northern region have benefitted enormously from his versatility and entrepreneurship which saw him venturing into the textile and banking industries at various times as well as playing various roles in others.
The Northern Governors Forum while praying God to grant him good health and protection, enjoined the elder statesman to continue to avail the nation of his fountain of knowledge, wisdom and experience, particularly in addressing some of the challenges Nigeria is passing through.
Uproar in Senate over plan to give Bauchi, Lagos, Ogun Oil-producing status
Senators from Niger Delta on Wednesday kicked against proposed legislation seeking to make Bauchi, Lagos and Ogun oil-producing states.
The debate ensued as the Senate considered a bill seeking to amend the Niger Delta Development Commission Act to include Lagos, Ogun, Bauchi and others that had attained the status of oil-producing states into the Act.
The nine states already captured in the NDDC Act are Cross River, Edo, Delta, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Ondo.
The bill, which passed the second reading during the plenary, was sponsored by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Lagos).
Adeola said Bauchi, Lagos and Ogun had officially joined the league of oil-producing states following the discovery of crude oil in Alkaleri, Badagry and Ipokia respectively.
“By virtue of this, the states are entitled to the 13 per cent derivation that is due to oil-producing states according to the provision of Section 162 Sub-Section 2 of the Nigerian constitution.
“Mr President, the purport of this bill is for the Act to make provision for new states who have joined the leagues of oil-producing states in Nigeria and for states that might eventually discover oil in the future as opposed to the present position of the Act which only covers oil-producing states within the Niger Delta region.
Furthermore, the inclusion of the new oil-producing states in the Act saves costs and follows precedence.
“This amendment is to accord the same provisions of the law amongst other benefits accrued to oil-producing states in Nigeria to the new oil-producing states and future oil-producing states,” he said.
Reacting, senators from Niger Delta opposed the proposed inclusion of Lagos, Ogun and Bauchi States in the NDDC.
Senators George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers), Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo) and Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta), said the NDDC was created to address the environmental degradation caused by oil exploration in the region.
Urhoghide said states outside of Niger Delta were free to share from the 13% derivation provided they produce oil in commercial quantity, stressing that adding them to the NDDC was out of place.
The senators from the region, therefore, urged Adeola to pursue the establishment of a commission to address developmental issues in the South West instead of seeking to make Lagos and other members of the NDDC.
Omo-Agege described Adeola as a “meddlesome interloper” and advised him to intensify efforts for the creation of the South West Development Commission.
Senators from the north, who contributed to the debate, supported the bill but said the states outside of the Niger Delta should not be part of NDDC.
Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyers’ disappearance forces court to adjourn trial
The legal team of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday in Abuja forced the federal high court to shift the trial of their client till January 19 and 20 next year.
The legal team, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had chosen to stay out of court in protest against the refusal of security operatives to permit a foreign lawyer into the courtroom.
Although Ejiofor and others had earlier entered the room, they left when information got to them that the foreign counsel would not be allowed into the courtroom.
Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the matter when it became obvious that the lawyers would not come back.
Meanwhile, Kanu has been returned to the custody of the Department of State Services.
