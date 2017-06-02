12-yr-old street girl gives birth to baby at a dumpsite

A 12-year-old homeless street child who was abandoned by her parents on the suspicion of being a witch has reportedly given birth to a baby girl at a dumpsite in Akwa Ibom State.

According to a children charity organization run by a Danish woman, Anja Ringgren Loven, Child’s Right and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN), the girl had been living at a dumpsite in the state after her parents sent her out of the house following a revelation by a Pastor that she was a witch and responsible for their poverty.

The young girl’s situation was not made more palatable by some randy men who took advantage of her to get her pregnant and left her to her fate.

The attention of the organization which is run entirely by volunteers with funding from government agencies, individuals and corporate bodies to cater for the rescued children, was called to the situation and promptly picked up the girl and her new baby.

Posting the incident on its Facebook page, CRARN wrote:

“The girl’s only shelter is a dumpster at a dump side meant for collecting recycles, such as cans, aluminum, coppers and used plastic bottles. They had a naming ceremony and the child was named Miracle.”

ALSO READ: “Heartlessness: Alleged child-witches rescued in Akwa Ibom”

The organization is, therefore, reaching out to well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the girl by donating money and baby items for the upkeep of the young mother and baby as well as rehabilitate them.