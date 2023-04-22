12 persons die in fresh farmers, herders clash in Nasarawa State

12 people were killed in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

It was reported that farmers and herders clashed for two days at Tattara Mada, Migini and Angwan Barau communities in Kokona Local Government Area of the state during which scores of houses and property worth millions of naira belonging to the locals were reportedly burnt.

It was reported that the crisis erupted when a Fulani boy allegedly led his herds and destroyed a sugarcane plantation of the locals and when the owners saw him, they beat him to stupor.

The Fulani boy managed to take the cattle back to their settlement where he narrated the incident to his parents who only gave him home treatment, but he died in the process.

It was gathered that after the boy’s death, the Fulani herders launched a reprisal attack on the communities leading to killing of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nanham Nansel, who confirmed the incident said that the figures on social media are exaggerated.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, while playing host to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sallah homage in his village in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, lamented that Tattara-Mada village had been destroyed due to communal crisis.