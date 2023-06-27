12 Nigerian stock-broking firms blacklisted, sent out of stock market

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has blacklisted 12 stock broking firms for non compliance with shareholders fund as required by regulation to operate in the Nigerian stock market.

The firms are: First Stockbrokers Limited, GMT Securities Limited, Standard Alliance Capital & Asset Management Limited, Enterprise Stockbrokers Limited, Adamawa Securities Limited, Gombe Securities Limited, CEB Securities Limited and Horizon Stockbrokers Limited.

Others include: ITIS Securities Limited, ML Securities Limited, and Supra Commercial Trust Company Limited.

The NGX stated that the companies have inadequate shareholders fund as at June 19, 2023.

The companies have been suspended from trading until they meet the requirement.

Confirming the development, a source in the Exchange said: “All of the firms listed in the schedule – Trading License Holders with inadequate shareholders funds – are inactive. They have been suspended for more than three months in accordance with the NGX rules on capital adequacy for trading license holders.

“The disciplinary procedure for these firms is currently being implemented, and some of them are working assiduously to recapitalize and return to active market operations.

“The impact on investors is minimal as all investors’ accounts are intact and can be transferred to other firms of the investor’s choice”.

The blacklisted firms are supposed to have minimum capital base of N200 million each. For Dealer’s license N100 million, while broker-dealer license is N300 million.