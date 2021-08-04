NEWS
12 Igboho’s aides granted bail
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday granted bail to the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.
Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted the eight applicants whose request were not opposed by the Department of State Services (DSS) a bail in the sum of N5 million.
The judge then admitted the four others to a bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in the like sum.
The applicants the DSS did not oppose their bail request include: Abdullateef Ademola Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Diekola Jubril Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Opeyemi Tajudeen.
They are listed as 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th applicants respectively.
The service, however, urged the court not to grant bail to Amudat Habibat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday listed as 2nd, 5th, 6th and 12th applicants in the application.
Earlier, Counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, had urged the court to grant his clients bail unconditionally.
Olajengbesi made the plea following the production of the 12 detainees before Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Wednesday.
The applicants, who had been in the detention of the DSS since July 2, had approached the court through their lawyer to seek for their fundamental rights enforcement.
Olajengbesi told the court that contrary to the Section 35(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which stipulated that a suspect be charged to court within 24 hours, the DSS had kept the applicants for about 34 days in detention.
He said that it took the order of the court for the respondent (DSS) to allow even the legal representatives of these applicants to have access to them
He said the experience of the applicants in the facility of the respondent was “a bad taste.”
He said the applicants were arrested for certain offences.
After 34 days in the respondent detention, the applicants should have been charged to court, he said.
He argued that to continue to keep the applicants in the custody of the service would amount to an affront on the constitution and infringement on their fundamental human rights as provided by the law.
However, Counsel to the DSS, Idowu Awo, only opposed the application for bail for four of the applicants.
He argued that this was due to the level of their involvement in the offences preferred against them.
He hinted that investigation so far had revealed high level of complicity on the part of the four detainees whose bail were opposed by the service.
“As it is, the respondent is still investigating this matter and while will we not oppose bail to those applicants earlier mentioned, we seriously believe that it is not in the interest of justice and it will not serve the purpose of national security for these four applicants to be granted bail,” Awo said.
The lawyer further argued that the fear of the service was that if granted bail, they might not make themselves available for further investigation and possible prosecution.
He said the law also gave grounds on which a suspect could be detained beyond 24 hours.
According to him, Section 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, set out the conditions or circumstances upon which bail can be refused.
Awo said Paragraph C of the same section provided that where the applicant for bail attempted to intimidate witnesses or interfere with investigation, in such circumstances, bail could be refused.
He said there was credible information on how friends, families and associates of the four applicants were making contacts to the potential witnesses identified by the service.
“They have started making overtures to them to compromise investigation and pressurising some not to turn up in the event they (the four applicants) will be charged.
“We believe strongly that these four applicants who are still needed for further investigation will jeopardise the ongoing investigation if released,” Awo told the court.
‘I am not a kidnapper, I am a businessman’ – ‘Evans the kidnapper’ cries out in court
Chukwudimeme ‘Evans’ Onwuamadike, popular ‘billionaire kidnapper‘, claims he is a dealer in ornaments and Horlicks and is not guilty of the two-count conspiracy and abduction allegation made against him and his five co-defendants.
Evans disputed all claims of kidnapping leveled against him by the Lagos State Government on Tuesday, led in evidence by his defense counsel, Victor Okpara, saying he was a legitimate businessman.
He claimed that his nickname was not Evans and that he was forced to confess to being a kidnapper after police killed four people in his presence extrajudicially in an attempt to force him to confess.
“I live at Fred Shoboyede Street, Magodo Phase II, Lagos. I am a businessman and I deal in ornaments and Horlicks. My lord, my name is not Evans and I don’t have a nickname,” he said.
He said he had never met his five co-defendants before being captured by the authorities, except on the day they were paraded as members of a kidnapping gang by the police at Area F Police Command in Ikeja, Lagos.
Recall that on August 31, 2017, Evans, Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, and Victor Aduba were charged with kidnapping Donatus Dunu, the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., before Justice Hakeem Oshodi.
Court stops AGF, DSS from arresting Sunday Igboho
Justice Ladiean Akintola of the Oyo High Court has approved an ex-parte motion restraining the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Department of State Security (DSS) from arresting, harassing, intimidating and blocking bank accounts of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.
The order was approved after an ex-parte motion moved by Igboho’s lawyer, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN), at the court on Wednesday.
“The court has ordered that he must not be arrested, detained, or killed in the next 14 days. The account also said that his account should not be blocked,” Yomi Aliu said following the case.
The motion developed from the originating motion seeking N500 billion damages for invasion of his house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, last month.
Aliu expressed confidence that Malami will not disobey the court order, stressing that it was given directly against his office.
However, the hearing in the suit was adjourned to August 18.
I was Hushpuppi’s debt collector – Abba Kyari cries out
On Tuesday, Abba Kyari denied receiving funds from Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas to arrest gang member Chibuzo Vincent, claiming that the infamous fraudster simply provided him receipts for a N8 million transaction to help him recover a loan.
Mr Kyari’s remark was a striking divergence from his previous defense after the US charges. In a Facebook statement on July 29, the police chief maintained that he had no ties to Hushpuppi and that the con artist simply handed him N300,000 to help him buy native apparel.
Following allegations of how he received N8 million from Hushpuppi, Mr Kyari revised his tale and modified his Facebook post on Tuesday night as he faced widespread public mockery and police administrative action.
“Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed Publicly in the Presence of world media by the people holding him to confirm this. He also called for another case in June 2020 and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8million naira to and pleaded for his friends money to be recovered.
“He sent transaction slips and other evidences to prove their case against the person, All these can be verified from the Hushpuppi since he is still in Custody. And it can be verified from person who collected the 8million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria. Generally Whatever investigation steps/Tactics that is being taken in most cases especially on the Parties in this type of case from January to June is not for public consumption. This is the true story,” Mr Kyari said.
Mr Kyari erased the entire message from his Facebook page just four hours after changing his narrative.
