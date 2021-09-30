breaking
11 Anambra lawmakers dump PDP, APGA for APC
Eleven Anambra State lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), have shifted their loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).
The defectors include five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as, two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly. They were all received by the Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday.
Mamman Mohammed, Director General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen.
In the statement, Gov. Buni congratulated the new entrants saying, they made the right decision by joining the National Party and bringing their people to the national movement.
“You have taken the right decision at the right time. You will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party,” Buni assured.
The defectors eulogized Governor Buni for giving APC the required leadership and taking the party to greater heights.
They promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Omo Agege, the Governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi States assisted the party chairman to receive the new members.
breaking
Oyo joins, Rivers, Lagos in VAT fight
Oyo State government has asked to be joined in the battle to take over collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
The state asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to join it in the suit instituted by the Rivers State government against the attorney-general of the federation in respect of the bid by the state to take over the role from the federal agency.
The suit was filed on a day Governor Seyi Makinde proposed N294.51 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2022 fiscal year to the House of Assembly for scrutiny and approval.
Makinde said his administration plans to raise N79.8 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
In the suit, filed by its Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the state is seeking an order of the appellate court to enable Oyo State to join the suit as an interested party.
The two orders being sought by the government are: an order of the Honourable Court joining the Attorney-General of Oyo State as a respondent on the appeal with suit number FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 and appeal number CA/PH/282/2021, and any other order the court may deem fit.
According to the attorney-general, the government of Oyo State was unaware of the suit between the Attorney-General of Rivers State and the Federal Inland Revenue Service at the Federal High Court until the judgment was delivered.
Other grounds upon which the application was based include that the decision of the appellate court will affect the collection of VAT by the government of Oyo State, being one of the states which the judgment of the lower court recognised as entitled to collect VAT within its territorial jurisdiction.
The state indicates that the applicant (attorney-general) “represents the interest of the Oyo State government, whose interest in the collection of Value Added Tax within Oyo State will be impacted one way or another by any judgment delivered by this Honourable Court in this appeal.
“The Applicant is a necessary party to this suit being a party who will be bound by the judgment of this Honourable Court in this appeal.
“The interests of the applicant and that of the Respondent, in this case, are similar, being States within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
In the 12-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, which was filed by Mr. Olatunji Sunday Thomas, the Director of Civil Litigation in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, Oyo State, the government said “it is in the interest of justice that the Honourable Court grants the application, adding that the joinder would not prejudice the appellants/respondents.
“The state, being one of the 36 states of Nigeria, will be affected by the decision of the appellate court, adding that joining the state to the suit already instituted by Rivers State will help to avoid multiplicity of suits by the states against the Federal Government.”
In a motion on notice attached to the proceedings already filed before the court, the Oyo govern said it relied on eight grounds and declared that the state is a necessary party to be joined since it has sufficient interest in the outcome of the appeal.
The state further argued that after going through its processes, the appellate court will find that the application is necessary and that it has sufficient interest in the determination of the appeal as one of the states of the Federation.
Citing several legal authorities, the state concluded: ”We, therefore, urge the honourable court to resolve the sole issue raised in this application in favour of the applicant and hold that the applicant is a proper, desirable and necessary party to be joined in this appeal.
“In conclusion, we humbly urge your Lordships to grant this application in the interest of justice and effective determination of the issues before the court.”
breaking
“It’s foolish to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and remand power shift’- El-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has clarified the position of Northern Governors Forum on power shift.
At a meeting in Kaduna on Monday, the governors had said rotational presidency was against Nigeria’s constitution.
They said this in reaction to the demand of their Southern counterparts who have demanded that their region must produce Nigeria’s next president.
In a chat with select journalists, El-Rufai said no one should assume that they can sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and decide what the north should do or who the north should vote for.
He said if the south wants power, it should be prepared to sit with the north, dialogue and negotiate then agree on who should be voted but not use compulsion to demand power shift.
“We are not saying there cannot be rotational presidency, it can be done but you have to come and sit with the politicians in the north and dialogue and then we agree to give our support to the south but no one has the right to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and say whether northerners want it or not, they must relinquish power to the south, that is wrong, it is not how we do politics and in fact, it is foolish.”
El-Rufai was one of the first governors to suggest a power shift to the south.
In 2020, he had said it would be in the interest of fairness and unity for the north to relinquish power to the south after eight years under President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari’s second tenure will end in 2023.
After El-Rufai, similar statements have been made by other northern governors such as Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.
However, some of the governors were part of the meeting of the Northern States Governor’s Forum in Kaduna which held on Monday.
breaking
Court rules against Nigeria’s Central Bank’s levies on deposits, withdrawals in Abuja, six states
A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has ruled against the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where bank customers depositing or withdrawing a certain amount of cash are made to pay financial levies.
The imposed levies are a certain percentage of the amount deposited or withdrawn.
The judgment followed a suit filed by an Anambra State-based legal practitioner, Chijioke Ifediora, against CBN.
He argued that the policy was indeed discriminatory and that it violates Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution in Anambra, Abia, Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Rivers, and FCT, where the apex bank has been enforcing the discriminatory policy, Daily Trust reports.
Ifediora said, “There is no constitutional foundation/pillar for such discriminatory policy nor is any statutory enabler for such biased circular.”
However, the counsel for the CBN, Jackson Iragunima, in his submission contended that the policy was not discriminatory.
Iragunima said it is for the well-being of the country.
He also noted that the plaintiff did not have the authority of all the citizens and corporate institutions residing in the said states and FCT to institute the action on their behalf.
But in his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice N.O. Dimgba agreed with the plaintiff that the CBN policy was discriminatory and that it offends Section 42 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).
“I have reviewed the policy document as contained in the website of the defendant (CBN) as well as the implementing circulars and I am unable to see any rational and objective justification for the selective imposition of financial penalties against residents of the named six states and the FCT for making cash withdrawals and lodgements/deposits over the stipulated threshold,” the judge said.
He also noted that the policy, rather than promote a cashless economy, it encourages the proliferation of cash by traders who rather keep their cash than lodge it and pay financial levies of 2% and 3% of the amount.
Latest News
- 11 Anambra lawmakers dump PDP, APGA for APC
- Oyo joins, Rivers, Lagos in VAT fight
- “It’s foolish to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and remand power shift’- El-Rufai
- Court rules against Nigeria’s Central Bank’s levies on deposits, withdrawals in Abuja, six states
- Pope Francis laments insecurity under President Buhari
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Join us in shutting down Nigeria on October 1 – IPOB begs Oduduwa agitators, others
-
NEWS1 day ago
Sanwo-Olu makes 2 fresh appointments
-
NEWS1 day ago
Middle Belt Forum lambasts Northern governors for opposing rotational presidency
-
SPORTS1 day ago
FC Sheriff secure history victory at the Bernabeu against 13-time European champions, Real Madrid
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Champions League: Salah, Mane, Firmino all scored as Liverpool thrash Porto again
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
Nigeria’s economy may face major fiscal crisis says ActionAid
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Anambra LP guber candidate’s whereabouts unknown
-
CELEBRITIES23 hours ago
BBNaija’s Mercy Eke receives knocks for her nude birthday photos