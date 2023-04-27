Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomePOLITICS10th NASS: Tinubu, Shettima meet APC governors
POLITICS

10th NASS: Tinubu, Shettima meet APC governors

0
Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
Tinubu meets APC governors in Abuja

Ahead of the formal zoning of Presiding and Principal offices in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima on Thursday met the Progressive Governors Forum.

During the meeting, Tinubu urged the APC governors led by their Chairman, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State  to work with the party leadership and lawmakers on the election of principal officers of the National Assembly.

“We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent. “The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party,” he said.

The President-elect told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that “whether you return or not, this is our government.

 

Among those in attendance were Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima and Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Hope Uzodinnma (Imo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

 

 

Previous article
VIDEO: “Harry Kane see you in June” chants Manchester United fans
Next article
Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero visits President-elect, Bola Tinubu in Abuja
Ibrahim Lateef
Ibrahim Lateef
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network