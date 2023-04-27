10th NASS: Tinubu, Shettima meet APC governors

Ahead of the formal zoning of Presiding and Principal offices in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima on Thursday met the Progressive Governors Forum.

During the meeting, Tinubu urged the APC governors led by their Chairman, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State to work with the party leadership and lawmakers on the election of principal officers of the National Assembly.

“We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent. “The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party,” he said.

The President-elect told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that “whether you return or not, this is our government.

Among those in attendance were Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima and Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Hope Uzodinnma (Imo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).