The political intrigues in the 10th National Assembly may have heightened, as a crucial meeting to interface between the presidency and the lawmakers-elect earlier scheduled for tomorrow has ben shifted till Thursday.

The meeting may have also been prompted by disagreements among those interested in occupying presiding officer positions in the 10th Assembly.

The meeting was earlier speculated to hold on Monday, but was rescheduled for Thursday in order to carry everybody along.

The president’s meeting with the minority members-elect in the Senate will, however, hold as scheduled.

The president’s notice of invitation to the lawmakers-elect on Saturday was signed by the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijani Umar, on behalf of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, was recently appointed as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

The current ninth session of the National Assembly will end on June 11, while the 10th session will be inaugurated on June 13.

In between these periods, a new leadership is expected to emerge through an election by the lawmakers.

It is, therefore, not clear if the outgoing senators and members of the House will participate in the meeting, as the invitation does not indicate such.

However, it is speculated that it is one of the ways the president is using to persuade the opposition lawmakers to support his nominees for the leadership of the two chambers.

Pundits following political developments in Nigeria believe that Tinubu is reportedly backing former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio and the current senator for Kano North, Barau Jibrin, for the positions of senate president and deputy senate president, respectively.