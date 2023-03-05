10th House of Reps: APC retains majority with 162 seats

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain majority seats when the 10th House of Representatives would be inaugurated in June this year.

The life of the 9th House of Representatives, which was inaugurated in June 2019, will come to an end in June 2023 when the 10th House of Representatives is expected to be inaugurated.

Results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 162 seats; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 102; Labour Party (LP), 34; New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), 18; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),4; African Democratic Congress (ADC), 2; Social Democratic Party (SDP), 2 and Young Progressives Party (YPP) has one seat making a total of 325

There is a total of 360 seats in the House of Representatives.

While the House of Representatives election results have been declared in many federal constituencies across the country, results in a couple of constituencies are yet to be ready as elections were declared inconclusive by the electoral umpire due to various factors.

In some other states where the elections have been concluded in the federal constituencies, there are still delays in making the outcome public.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, while giving an update on the National Assembly elections yesterday said, in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.