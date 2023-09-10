10m judges can’t unseat Tinubu – Primate Ayodele

The two leading opposition candidates at the last Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) have been admonished to reconsider their plan to seek redress at the Supreme Court following last week’s judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, gave the advice while restating his earlier prediction over the contested outcome of the February Presidential Election.

he popular man of God had in July prophesied that only God could remove Tinubu when he said the spiritual implication of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election mantra, Emi l’okan, covered the election petitions against him and declared that ‘only God can stop Tinubu from completing his tenure as President.”

Primate Ayodele said the spirit behind Tinubu’s Emi lokan’s mantra was far too powerful beyond what could be imagined by anyone, insisting that, “only God can remove Tinubu because of the power behind ‘Emilokan’. Ten million judges cannot remove him. Obi and Atiku should go and rest.

“Atiku and Obi missed it right from the time before the election. The right way to go is to seek God’s face first before stepping into any political race. “Emilokan has gone far. Is going to the Supreme Court an answer? Definitely no. They cannot get anything from the apex court. Who is going to interpret the law when the power behind Emilokan has arrested everyone that has anything to do with the election?”

“People are not seeing the power behind Emilokan mantra. When Tinubu uttered Emilokan was there any enchantment to counter that pronouncement? At this stage, ten million pastors cannot help Obi neither can ten milion Imams help Atiku. It is only God that can arrest the spirit behind Emilokan. Tinubu is God’s plan not God’s purpose. Going to the Supreme Court is a waste of money. Obi and Atiku should use the money they intend to spend to pursue their cases at the apex court to support the suffering Nigerian masses.” Primate Ayodele foretold.

Speaking on other pending petitions at various election tribunals, the foremost seer said, “We are still going to witness more drama at the tribunals. Tribunals will still unseat more Senators. More House of Representatives members will still go. In fact, some governors are at risk of losing out at the tribunals. Nigerians’ confidence in the electoral system is waning. After the Supreme Court’s judgment, the confidence level will depreciate further because the power behind Emilokan will cover whatever loophole is in the last election. It is not Tinubu that is at work, it is the spirit behind Emilokan that is at work and it has already defeated Obi and Atiku.” Primate Ayodele said.