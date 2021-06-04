SPORTS
10,000 volunteers for Tokyo Olympics quit
About 10,000 of the 80,000 registered volunteers supporting athletic events in the Tokyo Olympics had quit as of Wednesday.
Toshiro Muto, chief Organizing Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics disclosed this to Japenese media on Thursday
He, however, said he does not believe the volunteer withdrawals will impact the operation of the Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic. The rescheduled event is due to start on July 23.
Volunteers are an instrumental part of the Summer Olympics. They help staff operate Olympic facilities and venues, and assist spectators and athletes. So if more continue to drop out, it could pose additional difficulties for organizers.
However, no foreign spectators are allowed into Japan for the Games, so organizers may not need as many volunteers as other host cities have in years past.
A first cohort of volunteers dropped out in February — the same month the president of the Games’ organizing committee resigned. The official, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down after sexist remarks he made in a meeting were leaked.
Though officials did not say why most of the 10,000 volunteers quit, it is likely tied to the pandemic. Opinion polls show most of the Japanese public oppose holding the Olympics, with hospitals overwhelmed by a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases and the vast majority of people still unvaccinated.
The country has reported more than 752,000 total coronavirus cases and more than 13,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Daily new cases have been in the low thousands in recent days, declining from a fourth-wave peak of nearly 8,000 on April 29.
SPORTS
Solskjaer faces Arsenal, Tottenham battle after major setback
Manchester United officials are making plans for the summer transfer window, with numerous incomings and outgoings looking likely.
Following defeat in the Europa League final, United are still yet to win a trophy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.
Newly-appointed football director John Murtough is expected to work with vice-chairman Ed Woodward to oversee transfer activity this summer.
The two will work with Solskjaer to help to create a team capable of going one better than last season and challenging for the Premier League title.
A statement signing is reportedly likely, with Jadon Sancho still the club’s top target.
Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are still on the club’s shortlist, but Manchester City are the frontrunners for the Tottenham star, while Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell their prized asset.
Trippier
Kieran Trippier has reportedly decided against moving to the Premier League this summer.
United had been the frontrunners to sign the Atletico Madrid right-back as support for Aaron Wan-Bisska, with reports suggesting the defender was eager to return.
But now, reports in Spain suggest he’s got no interest in a return to England.
Instead, Trippier plans to stay at the newly-crowned Spanish champions.
He’s formed a good relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone, and seems unwilling to move to United.
Solskjaer will now have to look elsewhere for a back-up right-back if he still wants one brought in before next season.
United set for three-way bidding war
United are set to battle it out with both Arsenal and Tottenham for the services of Zeki Celik.
The Red Devils seem to have identified the Turkey international as an alternative to Trippier, but will face competition to sign him.
The Lille defender shone last season, helping his side win the Ligue 1 title with three goals and two assists.
Celik still has two years to run on his contract, and it’s unlikely he’ll be sold on the cheap.
Arsenal are viewing him as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, and Tottenham could lose Serge Aurier this summer.
United could, however, have the upper hand due to the fact they’ve qualified for the Champions League for next season.
SPORTS
Brazil threaten to quit Copa America
Brazil’s European-based players are ready to sensationally quit the Copa America, with Covid-19 concerns threatening to derail the entire tournament.
The Copa America was moved to Brazil last week after Argentina and Colombia were dropped as co-hosts.
Colombia were the first to withdraw after large-scale protests against President Ivan Duque, before Argentina followed their lead due to the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc across South America.
The tournament was then handed to holders Brazil, despite the country still dealing with it’s own Covid complications.
There have been more than 470,000 deaths in the nation since the start of the pandemic, with many experts anticipating a third wave of infections this month.
The likes of Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison are reportedly considering their participation in the tournament
Fixtures are set to kick-off in just ten days, when the Selecao face Venezuela in Brasilia.
However, according to reports, several of Brazil’s star players could yet pull out of the tournament and have requested a meeting with the technical committee of the tournament.
Radio Gaucha suggested that the players residing in Europe delayed training on Thursday, until a face-to-face meeting was agreed upon.
SPORTS
Amokachi wants former teammate Ferguson to succeed Ancelotti at Everton
Former Everton striker Daniel Amokachi has called on the club to appoint his former teammate Duncan Ferguson as the new manager of the club.
The Merseyside club are looking to appoint a new manager after Carlo Ancelotti dumped them for a second stint at Real Madrid this week.
Ferguson handled the club in interim capacity in December 2019 following the sacking of Marco Silva and got impressive results against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.
The 49-yeat-old also worked as assistant to Ancelotti during the Italian time at the club.
Amokachi believes the former striker is good enough to lead the team and called on the club to consider his appointment.
“Stop looking far Everton, Duncan Ferguson is already on the bench.He has understudied under few top-class managers in the last decade at the club.He has the club at heart, we all can see the passion he shares with the players and fans whenever given the team as an interim manager and his stats are not bad. My take, hopefully, someone is listening,”Amokachi wrote on Instagram.
