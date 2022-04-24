NEWS
150 persons roasted as illegal refinery explodes in Imo
No fewer than 150 people were killed on Friday night after an illegal refinery went up in flames at Abaezi community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.
Also, six vehicles were razed during the incident which threw the community into mourning.
Our correspondent counted no fewer than 50 bodies burnt beyond recognition at the scene of the fire explosion, which was said to have happened at about 8pm.
The state Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah, told our correspondent at the crime scene that the state government had declared the owner of the illegal refinery, Okenze Onyenwoke, wanted.
He advised the suspect whom he said was on the run to surrender himself at the nearest police station.
The Commissioner said, “This is a sad development. The Imo State Government has declared wanted Okenze Onyenwoke, who owns this illegal refinery. I advise him to hand himself over to the police or any security agency.
“This is wickedness; this is an economic sabotage. It is also destroying our youths. I therefore call on the youths to go away from this kind of illegitimate business. There are so many legitimate businesses one could do to make genuine money.”
An Indigene of the community, who identified himself simply as Ejike, said every person at the illegal refinery site was killed in the explosion, adding that over 100 people lost their lives in the incident.
Ejike added that those who survived the explosion and were rushed to the hospital died on Saturday morning.
“No single person survived. Those who were rescued yesterday have all died this morning. The casualty figure is over 100. This is sad. People are rushing to look for their relations but the unfortunate thing is that the victims were burnt beyond recognition,” Ekije said.
Another indigene of the community, who identified himself as a local security operative, said people came from the South-East and South-South states to buy the illegal product in the community.
He said, “People come from Rivers, Bayelsa, Anambra, Abia states, even from Onitsha, to buy the product. It is a very active bunkering site. People come here in hundreds and the owner is a big man.
“This bunkering is sited right in the forest so that they will have liberty to do the illicit business. People troop from far and near to buy the product.”
A community leader, who refused to mention his name ostensibly to avoid been attacked by the syndicate involved in illegal oil refining in the area, lamented the environmental hazard caused in the communities by the illicit business.
He said, “Our community is in serious trouble. The level of environmental hazard is unbearable. Do you know that our crops are affected by this bunkering business?
“Do you know that our water now has taste as a result of this illegal bunkering? Do you know that even our cassava is affected by this activity? This is a campaign even you the media people have to help us fight. Our health, environment and means of livelihood are endangered.”
Also, the spokesman for a vigilante group in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Godknows Nkem, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.
The incident happened at a location between Abacheke and Abaezi communities.
Videos and pictures of the incident were already awash on the internet.
It was gathered that some of the victims were caught by the fire while they were running and trying to escape.
Unidentified burnt bodies littered the area even as family members were seen moving away the remains of their loved ones.
A community leader and President-General of the Supreme Council of Oil and Gas Producing Areas in Imo, Chief Collins Ajie, described the incident as ‘unfortunate’.
“It is unfortunate. A tragedy no one dreamt of where about 108 people got burnt beyond recognition due to illegal oil bunkering. The state and Federal Governments should step up efforts to stop this illegal bunkering because it has claimed many lives from Ohaji/Egbema and other Niger Delta areas.
“It’s shocking to see these bodies lying down here. Most of them are bread winners of their families. Most of them are young promising people, undergraduates and graduates,” he said.
The community leader noted that the Imo Government had some time ago made efforts to stop this illegal business, but it yielded no fruit.
According to him, some arrests were made, and some trucks and some boats impounded and burnt, yet it had not been able put the situation under control perhaps as a result of the involvement of high calibre individuals involved in the illegal trade.
He advised the state and Federal Governments to step up efforts at ending the illegal business.
“On our way coming, you could count about 34 checkpoints awaiting the illegal bunkerers and traders. So, If we have that figure and this illegal bunkering continued on a daily basis, then they have questions to answer,” he said.
Also speaking, Mr David Chibuike lamented that he was at the site in search of the remains of his elder sister.
“I heard the information about the incident and I had to rush down because my sister, who was married to someone in this community, was involved. I came to identify her body but couldn’t recognize her here,” he said while shedding tears.
He also called on government and security agencies to put an end to the illegal bunkering to prevent such huge loss of lives.
PHOTOS: Tinubu, Umahi, Bala Mohammed attend Aisha Buhari’s iftar for presidential aspirants
National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu on Saturday attended an Iftar dinner organised by the First Lady Aisha Buhari for leading presidential aspirants from various political parties .
The event, which was held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by a former governor of Edo, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; David Umahi, Ebonyi governor; Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment; Tien Jack Rich, and Adamu Garba — all presidential hopefuls on the platform of the APC.
The only prominent aspirant from the opposition that attended was Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed.
NewsDay had earlier reported that presidential aspirants from the main opposition PDP such as Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Nyesom Wike shunned the event.
SEE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT
Atiku, Wike shun Aisha Buhari’s dinner
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Saturday boycotted an Iftar dinner organised by the First Lady Aisha Buhari for leading presidential aspirants from various political parties .
The event, which was held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was also boycotted by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi and some other presidential aspirants from opposition parties.
The only prominent aspirant from the opposition that attended was Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed.
The event was mainly attended by aspirants from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
Among the presidential aspirants in attendance were the national leader of the APC and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a former governor of Edo, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi (APC) and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige
Other dignitaries in attendance included Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; one-time National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and oil and gas mogul, Tein Jack-Rich.
ISWAP claims responsibility for attack on police station in Kogi, killing of five officers
The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād has claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Kogi state.
Gunmen on Saturday attacked the police station in the Adavi Local Government Area of the state.
According to the police authorities, three officers were killed during the attack.
However, ISWAP said the attack was carried out by “soldiers of the caliphate”.
It added that five police officers were killed while the police station and two vehicles were burnt.
This comes a few days after the group claimed responsibility for an explosion that killed six people in a market in Taraba on Tuesday.
Though Taraba is in the country’s North-East where the group, which was an offshoot of Boko Haram, has been active, the state had until now been insulated from the activities of the Islamist group.
Also, the attack on the Kogi police station by ISWAP could be a hint that the group is moving towards the Southern part of Nigeria.
