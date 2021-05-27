100 Ekiti students hospitalised after inhaling chemical

Over 100 students of College of Health and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti State yesterday needed urgent medical attention after inhaling fumigation chemicals on the school premises.

An eyewitness said the students, who were writing exams, collapsed as Federal Fire Service personnel fumigated the campus.

The affected students were rushed to hospital, the source said.

The incident sparked a protest by students who besieged the administrative offices demanding an explanation for their colleagues’ fate.

It was gathered that school property and lecturers’ vehicles were damaged by the protesters, forcing staff to scamper for safety.

Some of the affected students are ashmatic, a condition which was aggravated by the chemicals.

Comissioner for Health Dr. Banji Filani confirmed the incident, saying normalcy has returned.

“Earlier today I received a call from the provost of the College on the situation. What we understand is that the school received a memo from the Federal Fire Service that fumigation would be done,” he said.

“The fumigation was carried out today but unfortunately the exercise created panic and there were adverse effects on over 100 students who were hospitalised at the Ijero State Specialist Hospital.

‘Sixty-four have been discharged and about 34 of them still in the facility. Most of them are in good condition. We sent two for close observation to ensure they were in good state and one is undergoing investigation in the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital.”

“We are monitoring the situation in order to ensure everyone is safe. We have mobilised additional doctors and nurses, oxygen cylinders to the hospital to make sure that everybody is safe.”

Filani said some Fire Service officials who fumigaed the school have been arrested.