10-year-old boy, four others die in Lagos gas explosion

Five persons including a 10-year-old boy have lost their lives while a number of persons yet to be ascertained injured in a gas explosion at 31, Odekunle Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin, Lagos, on Tuesday morning.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, had earlier said that three persons lost their lives.

In an ‘Emergency Alert’ Adeseye identified the victims as three male adults.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Gas Explosion at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin Lagos. The Gas incident which was reported at 08:42 hours Tuesday morning via the State emergency reporting platform was swiftly responded to by a combination of the State first and secondary responders,” she had said.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that it is an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.

“Three male adults had been recovered as rescue and recovery operations continue in an environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident.”

However, Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Territorial District, Ibrahim Farinloye said the death toll is now five with the recovery of the body of a 10-year-old boy and a female adult from the scene of the incident.

He said the female adult identified as Mama Funmi was recovered dead, while the 10-year-old died on the way to the hospital.