10 new things to try in bed at least once with your men!
There are certain things that every woman should try at least once with her man in the bedroom. It is important to be spontaneous and adventurous in the bedroom so you can keep things interesting. In this article you will find some sexy and steamy suggestions that can really spice things up between you and your guy. One of the reasons that so many couples struggle with maintaining a healthy sex life is because they limit themselves. It is crucial to remain open-minded to new things in bed throughout the years.
10 Things To Try In Bed At Least Once:
Blindfold Him
Believe it or not, a lot of guys love it when girls blindfold them. Cover up his eyes with a scarf or tie and run your lips and tongue all over his body. If you are feeling particularly kinky, you can always try tying him to the bed lightly. This loss of control can be a huge turn-on for many guys. It could be exactly what you need to jumpstart your sex life if it’s been in a slump lately.
Edible Naughtiness
You should also try licking some whipped cream or chocolate (or both!) off your man in bed. This can provide you with both kinds of sweet and delicious treats at once. This can get a little messy, so remember to use a liberal amount of whatever you choose to lick off him. Make sure that it’s also something that you really enjoy the taste of, as it will make you more enthusiastic.
Masturbate for Him
Just having him watch you masturbate in bed can do wonders for turning him on in a big way. Lots of guys enjoy this, and it will bring out his voyeuristic side. This can be a great way to get him worked up and more than ready for sex. The hornier he gets before you start doing it, the more passionate he will likely be. Think of this as being something that can both bring you a ton of pleasure in more than just one way.
Talk Dirty
Talking dirty to each other in the bedroom is something else that you definitely want to try out at some point. This can be awkward at first, but a lot of couples really get into it after a while. It affords you the opportunity to get creative with what you say. It adds an element of naughtiness to your sex that can make it so much hotter overall.
No Touching
Tell him that he isn’t allowed to touch himself until you say so. You might even want to tie his hands behind his back just in case his temptation overwhelms him. This can really build up the anticipation to the point where he feels like he is going to explode. It is an excellent way to make the sex more enjoyable for you and the men you are with in bed. He might be a little resistant to try it at first, but it only takes one time to get hooked.
Naked Full Body Massages
A naked full body massage can be incredibly erotic and stimulating to the senses. You can take turns giving each other all-over rubdowns. This will allow you to explore each other’s bodies in a very intimate and sexy way. It is a form of foreplay that can be even hotter than using your genitals. Make sure to use some oil that quickly warms up to enhance both of your experiences.
Get Rough
Rough sex is something that appeals more to some than others, but it’s something everyone should try out at some point. Getting rough with each other in the bedroom can be very hot, but you have to be careful. It is particularly important for the guy to be careful when getting rough with the girl. But if you are a girl, you can feel free to do this without having to worry quite as much. It can make your sex sessions a lot hotter, sweatier, and more intense overall. Push yourself beyond where you are comfortable for the sake of experimentation if nothing else.
Rimming
Rimming is the act of using your tongue on your partner’s anus, and it can be very enjoyable. This is something that a lot of guys are hesitant to let girls do, and not all girls are comfortable with doing it. If you can manage to open your mind enough, it can make for a really great time. You will both most likely be surprised at just how much you really enjoy it.
Light Choking
When your man is inside you pounding away, have him choke you ever so slightly. This can increase physical arousal, but it has to be done very carefully. Make sure that you tell him not to do it too hard, because you could pass out from lack of oxygen.
Threesome
Threesomes can make for some truly incredible sex, but you have to find the right person to do it with. If you are in a relationship, make sure that you both trust each other completely and are 100% okay with doing it.
Steamy sex positions to try tonight
There are lots of different sex positions that you can try out with your partner. The more of these positions you know about, the easier it will be to maintain a spicy and exciting sex life. In this article we will detail some of the hottest and steamiest positions for you to try out tonight in the bedroom.
The Arch
The Arch is one of the sexist positions there is. The man stays upright so the woman can thrust her body into him. It starts out in the traditional missionary position, but the woman raises her hips, shifting her weight to her feet. The man must keep his pelvis in contact with the woman’s. This position can make for some really hot sex, but it’s also an incredible workout for the women’s glutes and core muscles. Remember to place a pillow under her head to minimize neck strain.
Deckchair
The Deckchair position is a great one to try out if you want to shake up your sex life. The woman should lie down on the bed, bending her knees to meet her breasts. The man leans over the woman with his back totally straight.
The woman’s feet should be nearly level with the man’s shoulders. If you are really feeling adventurous, you can try spreading your knees wide and tightly grasping his hands. Arch your back just a little bit and enjoy the amazing feeling of having your g-spot stimulated. If you want to penetrate deeper in her, you should raise her legs up as high as possible.
Twist and Shout
This position will require you to first lie down on your back. Put out one of your legs straight with the other one bent slightly. The woman should straddle one of the man’s legs. She will be able to glide up and down on the man’s penis with full control over the intensity and speed.
Doggy Angle
Doggy style is a classic position that a lot of people love, but this will put a very fun twist on it. One of the best things about this position is that you don’t have to be super flexible to pull it off.
The woman should lie lay down with her butt in the air to start out. Your legs should be nearly pressing up against hers. Put a pillow under her stomach for maximum support. If you want to step up the intensity, you can try resting your hands on her back, providing you with more leverage to thrust into her.
Double Decker
The Double Decker position is a great one to try when you are going right from her riding you. Begin in the reverse cowgirl position. The women will lean back onto her elbows with her arms and chest giving a majority of the support. Wrap your arms around her waist so you can stay in control over how hard and fast you thrust.
Twisted Spoon
The Twisted Spoon position requires a little bit of flexibility, but it’s definitely worth it for those who can pull it off. The significant increase in physical tension can heighten the arousal for both people.
In this position both the man and the woman are lying on their sides, but with the man behind the woman. The woman should lifting up one leg in the air, holding onto the ankle as you thrust into her from behind. If you really want to drive her crazy, you can play with her nipples while you thrust.
The Pancake
This position will require the man to start with his torso positioned vertically with her legs on his shoulders. Go down towards her slowly until you are pretty much flat against each other. It is definitely one of the more intimate positions because of how close you are to each other. The man is in control for the most part with this one. The more pressure you put on her muscles, the tighter she will feel. The woman needs to be pretty flexible in order to pull this one off. It is definitely worth a few attempts if necessary.
Swivel and Grind
The Swivel and Grind position involves the man being on top of the woman with her ankles above his head. The man rotates his hips to grind inside of her, performing subtle twisting positions. This is one of the best positions for the woman because of how amazing it can feel. The closer your shoulders are to your partner’s, the more intimate this position will be. This is a great choice for when you are feeling particularly romantic. You might want to prop her hips up by using a pillow. This will help you achieve the ideal angle for this particular sex position.
Backdoor Planking
Backdoor planking is a great position for many reasons, including the fact that it will help you hit her g-spot. For this position, the woman lies on her stomach with her legs together while the man penetrates her from behind. The woman does a significant amount of the work, but both people have control. Because her legs are so close together, she will likely feel even tighter than normal. This is an excellent position that will give both people a whole lot of pleasure.
Kneel Together
If you want to put a little bit of a spin on the doggy style position, this is a great one to try. The man penetrates the woman from behind, but both people straighten their torsos. This means that while you are both on your knees, your upper bodies are angled upwards. This can make it easier to stimulate her clitoris while you are inside her.
5 easy things women can do in bed that drive men wild
f you want to satisfy your man in bed, you will first need to find out what men respond to. In this article we will review some of the easiest and most effective ways to drive in wild in the best possible ways.
These tips can help revitalize your sex life, making it hotter than ever. It shouldn’t take long for you to discover just how well these methods work.
- Be Assertive
There are few things that get a guy worked up more than a woman who takes control in the bedroom. Pin him down on the bed with your hands on his arms while riding him. This will be sure to really get him turned on and throbbing hard. You might even want to bust out the handcuffs.
While some guys won’t admit it, they love being controlled by their woman in bed. You might not be able to toss him around like he can with you, but that doesn’t mean you have to be completely submissive. Try dominating him a little bit next time you get into bed together. There is a very good chance that he will respond in a very positive manner.
- Pick Out Some Sexy Lingerie
You might be surprised at the powerful effect that the right sexy lingerie can have on a man. Take the time to find some undergarments that will drive your guy crazy. This is a great way to get him all worked up before you do the deed. The more turned on he gets from the start, the better the sex will be.
Make sure that you get lingerie that compliments your body while provoking an intense sexual response from him. Just looking at you in your sexy underwear can make him insanely horny.
- Talk Dirty to Him
Another good form of foreplay is talking dirty. While you might think of this as being something that only guys do, you should give it a try yourself. The fact is that most men love it when their girl talks dirty to them, before and during sex. This is another excellent way to heat things up before you hit the sheets.
Whether you are sitting on the couch relaxing or on the phone, talking dirty can work wonders to improve your sex life. You might even want to send him a few dirty texts throughout the day. By the time you get home, he’ll want to throw you on the bed and go at it for hours.
- Touch Yourself in front of Him
Want to get your man all revved up and ready to go in bed? Try letting him watch you touch yourself all over. Get on the bed and start by touching your neck and work your way down. There is a very good chance that he’ll end up jumping on top of you at some point because he just can’t hold himself back anymore. Most guys love being teased, and it is one of the best ways to heat things up in the bedroom.
- Try Out a New Position
There are a seemingly endless number of sex positions that you can try with your man, so why not try some of them out? You don’t need to be a gymnast to switch things up with a different position, so you don’t have to worry too much about being flexible. This is a great way to make things more interesting in bed. You should include him when researching various positions so he
How to give oral sex that will blow her mind!
Unless you look for birds-and-the-bees-level info, sex can already be a hard topic to get quality, straightforward advice about.
Trying to learn about oral sex can be especially challenging. “It doesn’t get enough lip service – pun kind of intended,” says Shanna Katz, sexologist, sex educator, and author of Oral Sex That’ll Blow Her Mind: An Illustrated Guide to Giving Her Amazing Orgasms.
Everyone wants great sex to come naturally but putting in some extra effort can make all the difference. “It’s awesome for guys to say, this is going to be part of my sexual repertoire,” says Katz. “It makes you look like you’re interested in your partner’s pleasure, which is something that makes you a great partner.”
Here are her top tips for giving the best oral.
Pace Yourself
Since good oral sex often takes a while, don’t give it everything you’ve got right away.
“I think people put a lot of energy in up front, when you’re kind of trying to warm up everything,” says Katz, “and then by the time they’re moving toward the finale, they’re exhausted or their neck is cramped.”
For the satisfaction of both you and your partner consider starting off in a comfortable position — maybe she has pillows under back and butt, maybe you’re off the side of the bed, sitting in chair — and then you can move to her preferred position near the end.
Remember the Rest of the Body
It may be called oral sex but most of the time, it’s better when it involves other parts of the body. “We tend to focus so much on one area, everybody should open their viewpoint,” says Katz.
Some possible additions she suggests include light hair pulling, nipple massage, and gentle scratching along your partner’s torso.
Move Past the ABCs.
The old trick of writing the ABCs with your tongue to ferret out what your partner likes is a nice, but problematic, idea.
“If you’re going through the alphabet and you’re trying to figure out what someone likes, by the time you hit ‘B’ and they’re like, I like ‘A,’ you might not remember [how you did it],” says Katz.
Instead, she recommends spelling out words that repeat certain letters and being sure to remember if you’re using capitalization and block or script letters.
Another technique is envisioning her vulva as the face of a clock and keeping track of what times are her favorites.
Refine Your Technique
There are a lot of different ways to perform oral sex — like licking, sucking, nibbling, kissing, and even biting — and people don’t always realize how each of these feels.
For example, Katz says people should know that a flat tongue feels very different than a pointed one: flat covers more area and pointed is more intense (and, therefore, probably better later on).
The more you understand how the different techniques feel to your partner, the better off you’ll be at knowing when to do what.
Women Tend to Like When It Builds
This is a broad generalization but women usually like oral sex to build in intensity, whereas men often enjoy high-sensation from the get-go. People have a habit of touching each other the way they like to be touched.
Keep that in mind and try not to focus too much on what you think is best; consult her instead.
Don’t Go Straight for the Clitoris
The clitoris for most women is an important part of sexual satisfaction, but that doesn’t mean it requires all of the attention.
“Particularly, straight men think, this the magical thing that’s going to make my partner happy,” says Katz. “Which is likely true but most people don’t want you to start with that.”
For most women the clitoris gives off intense sensation, so it’s more of a closer than an opener. Consider starting elsewhere and leaving it for the end.
Communication Is Key
Talking bluntly about sex can feel clinical for some people but who knows what your partner wants better than she does? To communicate casually, Katz recommends setting up a feedback system, like having your partner pull on your hair if she likes what you’re doing and pat you if she doesn’t. You can also set up verbal cues. “There are lots of options but you have to create some mode of communication so you know if your partner actually enjoys it,” says Katz.
