10 NASS leadership: Tinubu, NWC meet contestants

Barely 24 hours after the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, arrived in the country from France, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress led by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu on Tuesday joined him and other stakeholders in a meeting with some contestants for the Senate President seat.

The meeting, which was held at Tinubu’s Asokoro, Abuja home, marked the beginning of consultations by the former Lagos State governor on the party’s choice for the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other key seats.

Further to this, the APC might release its zoning plan for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly this week.

There had been jostling by no fewer than 10 aspirants for the Senate presidency while the several members-elect have also indicated interest in the speakership of the House of Representatives.

But the zoning of the positions was delayed by the absence of the president-elect who was away in Paris on vacation for 34 days while the ruling party waited for his arrival before concluding the zoning of the NASS leadership offices.

Sources at the meeting noted that the party was looking at South-East and South-South for the Senate President seat while the Deputy Senate Presidency might be zoned to the North-West.

The meeting is expected to be followed by a series of engagements with the NWC, APC lawmakers-elect and aspirants for the NASS principal officers.

Also in attendance at the Tuesday meeting were Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji; the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele; Senator-elect, Godswill Akpabio; the senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Barau Jubrin; Deputy National Chairman for North, Senator Abubakar Kyari and the Secretary of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

Others include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajamiabila, former Nasarawa state governor, Tanko Almakura and former Senator for Benue North-East senator, Barnabas Gemade, Senator Adeola Solomon, (Ogun West in the 10th Assembly) and Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East).

Both Barau and Akpabio are contesting the Senate Presidency.