10 lies we need to stop teaching boys about sex!
Due to the existing societal structures and gender biases, boys and girls are taught different things about sex.
These teachings are often reflected when they grow up to be men and women. While for men, having sex for the first time is no less than a big accomplishment, it is all about “losing” virginity in the case of women.
Such opposing constructs are a result of how we perceive sex as a society, and what we teach boys and girls about it. This often results in men feeling privileged when it comes to matters like sex and women feeling shy and underconfident in expressing their likes and desires.
Thus, it is important to lay the correct foundation when it comes to sex. Here are some lies we need to stop teaching boys about sex.
1. Sex is all about penetration
The common concept of virginity and sex is too narrow and limiting. It is all about penis-in-vagina penetration. However, this excludes oral and anal sex. Furthermore, it is also not inclusive of the sexual experiences of LGBTQ people. Boys need to be taught that sex means so much more to different people than just penetration.
2. Boys can’t be raped
Rape is a very underreported crime regardless of gender. In addition, rape and sexual violence against men and boys are even more underreported. This is because of the misconception that “men always want sex.” As per experts, male victims are forced to believe that there must be something “not right” with them if they do not enjoy the attack.
3. Porn is a great way to learn about sex
It’s important to teach boys that sex depicted in porn is not how it is supposed to be. They must be well aware of the fact that porn is a performance and not an instruction manual. Watching a lot of it won’t make them good at sex!
4. Sex is over when a man finishes
This is one of the primary reasons for sexually frustrated relationships. Men often believe that sex ends when they achieve orgasm, irrespective of whether their partner is satisfied or not. This is highly selfish and inconsiderate of them, and they need to be educated about it as young boys.
5. Sex should last for hours
The over-inspiration from porn often results in boys thinking that sex should last for hours. However, this is not true at all. If sex was as long as it is portrayed in porn, it would be a rather painful and uncomfortable experience.
6. Size is everything
If there’s one thing society has consistently equated with manliness, it’s penis size. So it’s not surprising that so many guys worry about measuring up.
Here’s the truth: Size matters, to some people, sometimes. But it’s not everything.
7. Oral and anal sex are safer than vaginal sex
While oral and anal sex may not result in pregnancy (and oral sex is generally considered the least likely of the bunch to spread HIV), you can still give and receive plenty of STIs from either act. Different options mean different risks, not necessarily fewer. The safest thing is to be sure you and your partner get tested regularly (rectal STI testing included, if that’s on the table), and, of course, use condoms.
8. If she doesn’t say no, that means “yes”
There’s so much shame and stigma surrounding sexuality that talking about consent might feel awkward, especially when you’re young. We need to get over this, because those are the most important conversations we can have. From the White House’s recent task force to curb sexual violence on college campuses, to student protests across the country, it’s clear that sexual assault remains an enormous problem for young men and women. Ignorance is no excuse.
We need to teach both boys and girls to be clear in their intentions, and always to respect one anothers’ bodily autonomy. This starts by emphasizing the following, no matter your gender: No means no. The absence of a clear “yes” also means no. Alcohol and clothing choices do not equal consent. And no one is ever obligated to have sex with anyone else. Ever.
Incidentally, the friend zone does not exist and cat calling women is not a compliment.
9. Boys Are Always DTF
Society has spent so much time focusing on men’s libido that even the occasional lack of desire can feel emasculating. But sometimes men — like women — just aren’t ready to go. Things like diet, sleep, stress and confidence can all affect the mood.
10 Straight Men Don’t Do Butt Stuff
Exploring their backside is taboo for many straight guys because they worry about seeming gay.
This is silly for many reasons, the most obvious of which is that there’s nothing wrong with being gay. Additionally, not all gay men engage in anal sex.
Whatever your sexuality, the prostate doesn’t discriminate. This walnut-sized gland, also known as the “male G-spot,” can be found between the penis and bladder, and many men — gay and straight — report that its stimulation leads to more intense orgasms.
Top 5 best beds for sex!
The best sportsmen and women in the world thrive on the big stage.
The condition of the pitch/court enables them to perform at their peak.
When it comes to sex, the same notion applies.
The condition where the sex takes place is important in achieving the ultimate orgasm.
According to sexologists, the comfort and the durability of one’s bed is vital to a couple’s sex life.
According to the Sleep Foundation publication, these are top five best beds to have sex in:
1. Loom and Leaf Mattress
While all foam mattresses don’t often make the list of the top choices for sex, the Loom and Leaf offers a welcome exception. This memory foam mattress from the makers of the Saatva achieves a desirable level of contouring without hampering a vibrant sex life. It costs between R12 000 to R35000.
2. DreamCloud Mattress
The DreamCloud offers proof that a mattress can utilise memory foam and still be a top choice for sex. With a straightforward hybrid design, this mattress has broad appeal that is enhanced by its competitive price point and customer-friendly sleep trial. The prices range from R1 500 to R19 000.
3. Saatva Classic Mattress
Coils are known for providing bounce that facilitates sex, and the Saatva doubles down with its unique coil-on-coil design. In using two layers of springs, the flagship Saatva mattress provides top-end responsiveness and above-average pressure relief. Expect to pay between R1 200 to R32 000.
4. Helix Midnight
Helix specialises in hybrid mattresses that offer a responsive feel that is suitable for sex. The Helix Midnight is one of the most popular models thanks to its updated style of memory foam and medium firm feel. It costs between R900 and R11 000.
5. WinkBed
Innerspring mattresses are known for their sex-supporting bounce but can lack pressure relief. To resolve this, the WinkBed utilises a clever design with dual-coil construction and a specialty pillow top to offer sleepers a balanced feel that’s excellent for sex and sleep. The prices range from R11 000 to R16 000.
5 buildings that look like a punani!
IT’S been often described as a diamond-like structure with a tunnel in the middle that leads one to paradise.
The punani’s physical structure has always drawn contentious opinions from various sectors of society.
However according to Health-Line magazine, the physical structure of a punani can be identified by the labia majora (the outer lips), labia minora (inner lips) and the vaginal opening, also known as the tunnel that leads to sexual paradise.
Speaking about the structure of the punani, Fast-Company.com said there are buildings that look like a punani’s structure. Here are some of them:
1. Chicago’s Crain Communications Building
Popularly referred to as The Vagina Building, this vertically slitted structure was designed by a woman to intentionally fight skyscrapers’ phallocentrism.
2. Rem Koolhaas’s CCTV building
After the new CCTV headquarters was built in China, online forums were abuzz with jokes about how it looked like a figure sitting on a toilet and it was nicknamed “The Big Underpants Building”.
3. San Francisco MoMA
This museum, by Swiss architect Mario Botta, kind of looks like a minimalist metal punani peeking out of a pile of cardboard boxes.
4. The Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland, California
This pudenda-like glass structure by Craig Hartman won a competition for the design of Oakland’s Cathedral of Christ the Light. The pious architect says its shape is meant to mimic that of either a Jesus fish or a Bishop’s Mitre.
5. Norman Foster’s Spaceport
Located in New Mexico’s desert, the spaceport was designed by Norman Foster for Richard Branson. Viewed from above, it’s supposed to evoke Virgin Galactic’s brand logo of the eye, with “an elongated pupil”.
5 things nobody tells women about sex!
Sex means different things to different people.
For some, it’s merely a physical act, while for others, it is forming a supreme emotional bond with a person.
Furthermore, going by the existing societal notions, men and women perceive sex differently. As per an American study, men report more spontaneous sexual arousal and have more frequent and varied fantasies. Despite all this, knowledge of one’s body and the physical act of sex is paramount.
There are many people who feel awkward in talking or questioning about it leading to a lack of knowledge about the same.
Thus, here are things nobody tells women about sex.
Your sexual tastes are likely to change over time
Maybe in your early 20s, you preferred being submissive during sex.
However, when you get slightly older, you are suddenly much more fascinated with being dominant.
This is completely normal. Thus, don’t limit yourself as one sexual identity if it ends up limiting you from trying other things.
Having sex with someone won’t necessarily bring you closer to them
It is widely believed that sex is the ultimate act of love and that having sex means the couple becomes closer to each other more than ever. But this is not always true.
You can feel distant from someone you just slept with, and you can feel very close with someone you have never slept with.
The person with whom you have sex for the first time doesn’t always have to be important
The popular notion is that the person with whom you have sex for the first time will leave an indelible mark on your life, but sometimes it’s someone in college you might not even remember now! And that is just fine. You don’t need to feel guilty about it.
If a guy doesn’t have as high of a sex drive as you do, that doesn’t make you weird
This needs to be said out loud. Sex drives differ from person to person. There is nothing wrong with a woman having a higher sex drive than her partner. It just means that her partner might not be able to satisfy her needs completely.
Everybody is bragging about how much sex they are having!
People in their early 20s have a high tendency of bragging to their friends about the amount of sex they are having. This might lead to a person taking a wrong or uninformed step due to peer pressure or FOMO. However, your friends are lying most of the time. Some people are only into bragging about it just to make themselves feel good.
