LIFESTYLES
10 health benefits of drinking water
We all need water to sustain life, but there are many more health benefits to drinking your eight glasses per day.
It might not be a “magic bullet”, but it’s crucial to your functioning.
Here is why you feel sleepy after eating!
Many people have experienced extreme fatigue after eating a heavy lunch. After a meal, blood circulation dramatically changes.
This could explain why eating makes some people sleepy.
Dr Tomonori Kishino, a professor of health science at Japan’s Kyorin University confirmed this with Time magazine, citing that as blood is pumped into the gut to fuel digestion, a corresponding drop in blood flow to the brain could trigger feelings of sleepiness.
Researchers found evidence of “postprandial sleepiness,” also known as a food coma, in insects, snakes, worms and rats.
“The conservation of this behaviour across species suggests that it’s really important for something,” said William Ja, an associate professor of neuroscience at the Scripps Research Institute in Florida.
According to Time, Dr Kishino’s recent work found that among people who skipped breakfast, one measure of cerebral blood flow plummeted after they ate lunch.
“Skipping breakfast could therefore place a heavy burden on the body after lunch by causing greater changes in blood flow,” he said.
Ja, who has studied this food coma phenomenon, suggests that meal size is a “strong driver” of post-meal sleepiness. So too are meals loaded with salt or protein. He says that one long-held idea is that sleep somehow aids digestion.
One of his not-yet-published studies, on fruit flies found that sleep changes the way the insects absorbed certain macronutrients, including protein.
“This would support the idea that post-meal sleepiness affects gut nutrient absorption,” he added.
Ja pointed out that his work may not translate to humans.
In 2018, a study published on the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health Search database website found that a high-fat, high-carb meal led to both sleepiness and an uptick in some inflammatory markers, especially among obese adults.
Scams to look out for this Black-Friday
AS the curtain comes down on the year 2021, the buzz word this week will be Black Friday.
For those who are not up to speed with the concept, Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States.
Many stores offer highly promoted sales at discounted prices and often open very early, sometimes as early as midnight or even on Thanksgiving Day.
This American concept has fast become a global trend and this coming Friday, the shopping frenzy continues.
This Black Friday comes at the backdrop of dire socio-economic challenges.
While many of us will be shopping around for those crazy deals and discounts, there are some threats and scams one needs to take note of.
According to the Cnet publication, these are some of the things we need to look out for this coming Black Friday:
1. Look out for fake websites and fraudulent apps
According to tech experts, the phishing concept’s goal is for hackers to get their hands on your personal information, like your credit card number, social security or account password. Pretending to be a large retail corporation, the fraudsters send out an official-looking email or text message, usually with a link to a fraudulent website designed to look just like a legitimate site. According to experts, if you receive an email asking you to update your payment method or requesting other personal information, contact the company’s help desk to make sure the email is legit before you do anything else.
2. Card scams can also happen digitally
This, according to experts, happens when a hacker places an object over a card reader, disguised to look like part of the ATM, and then waits for people to swipe their cards. A day or week later, the thief takes the object known as a skimmer back and collects the mountain of stolen card information stored inside, which they can then use to make purchases, withdraw money and more. Tim Mackey, principal security strategist for Synopsis, suggests that people don’t save the card details on retail websites. He also suggests that if possible, one should use a third-party payment method like Apple Pay, Google Wallet or PayPal.
3. Try to wire all your transfers
According to Health Care Family magazine, on this Black Friday, try and use your credit card to purchase goods. It offers you the most protection against purchases that don’t turn out to be what you expected. A debit card can be a good choice, too, if you’re only shopping at stores and sites you trust and frequent often.
Cellphone exposure may harm-sperm
In men with no exposure to cellphones, 50% to 85% of their sperm had a normal ability to move towards an egg – that fell by an average of 8% among men exposed to cellphones.
Men who carry a cellphone in their pants pocket may harm their sperm and reduce their chances of having children, a new review warns.
The research team analysed the findings of 10 studies that examined how cellphone exposure may affect male fertility.
Among men with no exposure to cellphones, 50% to 85% of their sperm had a normal ability to move towards an egg.
That fell by an average of 8% among men exposed to cellphones. Similar effects were seen for sperm viability, which refers to the proportion of sperm that were alive, according to the study published in the journal Environment International.
The effects of cellphone exposure on sperm concentration (the number of sperm per unit of semen) were unclear, the investigators noted.
Electromagnetic radiation
Most adults worldwide own mobile phones, and about 14% of couples in middle- and high-income nations have difficulty conceiving, the researchers said. They also noted that previous studies have suggested radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation emitted by cellphones can harm male fertility.
“Given the enormous scale of mobile phone use around the world, the potential role of this environmental exposure needs to be clarified,” study leader Fiona Mathews, of the biosciences department at the University of Exeter in England, said in a university news release.
“This study strongly suggests that being exposed to radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation from carrying mobiles in trouser pockets negatively affects sperm quality. This could be particularly important for men already on the borderline of infertility, and further research is required to determine the full clinical implications for the general population,” she said.
While the study found an association between cellphone exposure and male infertility, the study was not designed to determine a cause-and-effect relationship.
