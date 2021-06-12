LIFESTYLES
10 foods you should never eat right before having sex
Here are 10 foods which are an absolute no-no before sex
French Fries
French fries and all kinds of fried and salty foods should be avoided, if you want a great romp in the sack. The trans-fat in these meals reacts negatively with the testosterone levels and reducing the blood circulation to your nether regions. Such foods lower the sex drive by impacting the circulation and also causes bloating. For men with low blood pressure, these foods might make it difficult to stay erect for longer.
Oatmeal
Having too oatmeal before sex, can result in gas, which is never a good thing, when you are looking to impress some one. Besides that, oatmeal can also lower your sex drive, leaving you feeling unwilling, no matter how magical your date has been.
Cauliflower
Cauliflower and even broccoli and Brussels sprouts can result in bloating, as they contain complex sugars. The body needs to release methane to digest them, which is, obviously, not a very appealing prospect when you are in bed with some one.
Cheese
The most commonly occurring ingredient in fast foods in restaurants is cheese and it is increasingly becoming difficult to avoid it. Besides being fattening, cheese, and some other dairy products, can cause bloating. So you will want to steer clear of an Italian pizza or a pasta place for dinner, and any place serving cheeseburgers for that matter should be avoidable.
Mint/Peppermint
Surprisingly, mint or peppermint has been known to lower the sex drive. Although, it might seem like a great idea to pop a mint to battle bad breath, you might want to avoid eating one too many, if you want to be ready to get turned on in the next few hours.
Popcorn
The lining of microwaveable popcorn bags have the same chemicals as are found in the lining of non-sticks pots and pans. These chemicals have been linked to a decrease of testosterone levels in men and a reduction in their sperm count. So if your date wants to buy popcorn during the interval of the intimate movie time, gently steer them way from the idea and go for something else.
Carbonated drinks and Energy Drinks
Speaking of movie dates intervals, you might want to stay away from the sugary, fizzy drinks as well, for the same reason as you have chosen to avoid cheese and fries- gas. You don’t want to be belching your way to the climax, later in the night. Stay away from those caffeinated energy drinks as well- they might make you feel perky and upbeat during your date, but chances are that you are going to feel exhausted later. Before you know it, you will be asleep in your beloved’s arms.
Beans
Beans are a big no-no before your big night- they make you feel gassy and bloated and that is never good. Skip that spicy Mexican burrito and opt for something a little more safer.
After-meal fruit
Fruits digest relatively quickly, because they are loaded with carbohydrates which are the most easily digestible out of the three macro nutrients- protein, fat and carbs. The stomach uses different enzymes to digest different kinds of food. If you have food after a meal, the process of fruit digestion will slow down, making it rot and ferment in your tummy, causing heart burn, burping and indigestion. So skip those chocolate coated strawberries after dinner, no matter how romantic the idea of eating them sounds.
Canned/Processed Foods
Canned or processed foods are normally too salty and hence, can make you bloat. Instead go for a less processed meal, preferably home cooked food. Besides, it’s always more romantic to cook at home- nothing spells comfort like home cooked meals.
LIFESTYLES
5 things every man wants to hear in bed!
Just like how you want to know if your man is happy in bed, your man too expects the same from you.
Every man wants to know if his woman is satisfied sexually. How you show it to him is something very subjective.
Some women moan , while others just prefer to be silent. There are also several women who do dirty talking during sex and these women have claimed to have a great sex life.
So those women who think that silent sex is good, let us tell you that men love noises and dirty talks. Men love hearing it from your mouth what you like and how you like it. These talks should not be done before or after sex, but ti should be done during sex. It helps in boosting your sex life and it will also turn on your man. Apart from all the noises, another thing that is considered to be a big turn bed is talks.
Talking and whispering sexy one-liners while love making does go a long way.
But if you are not sure as to what you must talk during love making to take your man by surprise, then here are some things that your man will love to hear from you.
1. I am going to make you scream like I did last time
Telling your woman how you are going to make her crazy in bed just like the last time is enough to turn her on. The memory is enough to drive her crazy. So, when you start making out, whisper this into her ears and stick true to your words. Make her scream and make it memorable for her.
2. ‘Shout out his name often’
Another thing that a man loves to hear during love making is his name. Keep your eyes closed and say his name when you like something that he is doing. This is also a way of telling him you only think of him during sex and it is his body that gives you satisfaction.
3. ‘Keep going’
No man likes to be stopped in middle of the act for any reason whatsoever. Instead have you tried telling him to continue doing what he is doing and not stop? This is something you should definitely try the next time when you have sex with your partner. Tell him to keep going and not stop at all. While you tell him this, give out some sexy moans. This will turn him on and he will make love to you like never before.
4. ‘I love it when you go down on me’
When you tell your man how you love it when he gives you an oral, it only increases his confidence tenfold and he will make sure that the next time he does it even better. Every man loves to hear his partner appreciate all the things he does for her in bed. So when your guy is making love to you, just make sure that you whisper it into your ears that you love it when he goes down. After you have said this, you will see how he will do everything possible to give you pleasure.
5. ‘This is the best sex I have ever had’
This is one liner that every man wants to hear on bed, but it doesn’t mean you say it just for the heck of it. Tell your man that this is the best sex you ever had and mean it. Small things like these help a great deal to have good sex. Also it will keep both you and your partner sexually satisfied.
LIFESTYLES
5 things men can say to women during sex
Sex should never be selfish. It is beautiful only when you both care for each other’s pleasure equally.
Just like how men appreciate being complimented on their performance in bed, there are several things that even women totally love during sex.
There is something more too. Women love it when their partners talk during sex. Dirty talk will turn up the heat and sex will feel hotter.
1. I am going to make you scream like I did last time
Telling your woman how you are going to make her crazy in bed just like the last time is enough to turn her on. The memory is enough to drive her crazy. So, when you start making out, whisper this into her ears and stick true to your words. Make her scream and make it memorable for her.
2. I will kiss you where you want me to
You have to say this only if you mean it. Show your woman that you care about her pleasure too and thus you will do anything to give her that. Kiss her wherever she wants to because she is going to love your care. This will also give her a feeling of being in control and getting things done her way
3. You have such a hot (your favorite body part)
This needs to be told when you are having sex because that is when the impact is more. During sex, tell her that you find a certain body part very hot. Saying it when you are touching that part and feeling it is what makes it so hot. It will turn her on and also make her feel very confident in bed
4. I love it when you moan
Telling your woman that you love it when she moans means you love it when you watch her enjoy sex. In fact she might moan a little more only because she knows you love it and that is pleasurable for the two of you.
5. You make me hot when you (her favorite move that you love)
Another very hot thing to tell your woman in bed is ‘You make me hot when you touch me down there.’ The whole intention here is to turn her on and add some spice to sex. When you tell your girlfriend what you love the most in bed, it is also a way of revealing what you like in bed. Women love to hear their partners do the dirty talk in bed because that keeps them confident and they won’t be awkward during sex.
LIFESTYLES
4 sex positions which help you burn fat
The more sex you have, the more calories you burn. You can introduce a bit more “sex workout” into your bedroom with your partner. Not only does your intimate time become more of an intense workout that burns calories, but it can spice up your sex life and relationship that bit more as well. Here are some positions that really help you lose weight.
1. Cowgirl
In this position, ladies are in charge of everything and it’s easier for them to control their orgasm. Apart from that, this position flexes lower abs, pelvic muscles and calves – cowgirl serves as a great exercise to build stamina and the leg muscles.
2. Missionary
A lot of people think missionary is not as “exciting” as the other positions but it is the perfect position as exercise. It works the glutes, inner thighs and core muscles and dependant on the exact position you adopt, can also work your arms too.
3. Lotus
This position is easy to get into but if you’re not in tune with your partner, the rhythm might be hard to pick up. For the woman, it will target thighs, abs, and glutes at the same time since she’s on top. If you can stay in this position for a while, you’ll both end up doing a full body workout.
4. Doggy
For the woman, pelvic floor and core muscles can be easier activated. For the man this position will tighten up the abs, raise the heart rate and increase back mobility.
Almost every type of position works different parts of your body so it’s best to switch things up while in the act so you know you’re basically doing a full body workout while enjoying orgasms as well.
Latest News
- #June12thProtest: Police officers slice protesters’ feet with razor blade
- DJ Switch joins #June12thProtest demonstrators on Twitter
- #June12thProtest: Fight breaks out among #IStandWithBuhari protesters in Abuja
- #June12thProtest: Makinde addresses protesters in Ibadan
- Police release Legit.com journalist, two other #June12thProtest demonstrators
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 things men can say to women during sex
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 sex positions which help you burn fat
-
NEWS1 day ago
Obasanjo leads eminent Nigerians to Aso Rock today
-
NEWS1 day ago
Saraki honoured by Iruland monarch Oba Lawal
-
NEWS1 day ago
President Buhari’s reference to Lagos in his interview was not directed at Tinubu – Presidency clarifies
-
NEWS1 day ago
Catholic Bishops demands removal of Sharia Law from 1999 Constitution
-
NEWS1 day ago
June 12: Gov Ayade reads riot act, says no public procession
-
LIFESTYLES4 hours ago
5 things every man wants to hear in bed!