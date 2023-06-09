The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday night arrested Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Emefiele’s arrest came few hours after the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, suspended him from office with immediate effect.

Emefiele was suspended “sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy” according to a release by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Before his suspension on Friday, the DSS has been on his trail.

The DSS had attempted to arrest Emefiele in February, but the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, shielded him by providing soldiers to guard his residence and office.

Below are 10 allegations on Godwin Emefiele by DSS

1. Funding Unknown gunnmen, ESN and IPOB with money he raised for his failed presidential bid last year and funds diverted from government coffers

2. Mismanagement of Nigeria’s social investment program (NISRAL and the Anchor Borrowers Scheme)

3. Illegal economic crimes of National security dimension

4. Money Laundering

5. Unwholesome activities through proxies

6. Round tripping

7. Conferment of financial benefits to self and others

8. Threat to National Security

9. Criminal conspiracy to divert government resources

10. Terrorism financing