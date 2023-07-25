The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga produced a massive twist on Monday as Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal came up with a mammoth €300m world record-bid to sign the French football team star. According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have accepted the bid and have also given permission to the club to talk to Mbappe and his team. However, it is the salary package on offer that has been attracting massive attention online. According to the multiple reports, Al-Hilal has offered Mbappe a one-year contract which is worth €700m.

Al-Hilal’s offer for Kylian Mbappe: €700m a year

€58.33m a month

€13.3m a week

€1.9m a day

€79,900 an hour

€1,332 a minute

According to a post by TalkSport on Twitter, the salary package can be broken down to €1.9m per day and further calculations show that Mbappe will be earning around €22 per second.

While La Liga giants Real Madrid were front-runners to sign Mbappe after he refused to sign an extension with PSG, the big-money offer could change things. However, considering that it can be a one-year deal with Al-Hilal, Mbappe can end up joining Real Madrid ahead of the 2024 season as a free agent.

The AFP news agency reported that the Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

“The club has given permission to Al Hilal to speak with Mbappe. That’s the request of the letter and that’s been granted,” the source said.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

But Mbappe, 24, is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year. It has been reported that Real Madrid were among a group of clubs which had also expressed an interest in Mbappe.

“In the group so far that have expressed their interest there are Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Tottenham and obviously the Saudi club and Real Madrid,” a report said.

(With AFP inputs)