NEWS
$1.2m NNPC ‘bribe’ used to finance 2015, 2019 presidential elections – Report
Lawsuits in London and New York have shed light on how fees trading firms paid agents to win oil contracts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) may have been used to fund the country’s past two general elections, Bloomberg reports.
Quoting filings in a suit filed by an ex-employee of British oil giant, BP Plc, Bloomberg reported that $300,000 and $900,000 were paid to intermediaries in 2014 and 2018 as part of lobby for lucrative contracts, with the funds said to be funneled into electioneering activities.
Pro-democracy campaigners have at different times expressed worry over campaign funding and failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor source of campaign funds and spending limit by candidates.
According to Bloomberg, a former Glencore Plc employee in July admitted paying a middleman $300,000 to secure a crude shipment from the NNPC, understanding the money would be spent on the nationwide vote that took place four years earlier.
Jonathan Zarembok, who left BP’s West Africa desk last year, said in the suit that he suspected fees paid by the United Kingdom energy giant to obtain NNPC contracts would go toward the 2019 elections. He filed an employment claim against the BP, alleging he was fired for raising concerns about the large sums being transferred to intermediaries to win business in Nigeria.
Zarembok said in a witness statement made public this month that emails sent in 2017 by a BP executive in Nigeria were a “clear red flag” and implied “there would be pressure to pay bribes.” The emails discussed how preparations for elections would get under way in 2018. “We understand what that means,” the executive wrote.
The company then wired $900,000 in fees to a local agent after securing two oil cargoes from the NNPC, he said.
“BP is defending in full and denies all allegations made by the claimant,” the company noted in a statement.
It declined further comment while Zarembok’s case at a London employment tribunal continues.
Bloomberg reports that similar details emerged two months ago when Anthony Stimler, who left Glencore in 2019, pleaded guilty to corruption and money-laundering charges.
Stimler was notified in September 2014 that “Foreign Official 1” was asking all NNPC clients to pay an advance on each cargo “in connection with a then-upcoming political election,” according to U.S court filings. He then had Glencore wire $300,000 to an intermediary company, which prosecutors said was used “to pay bribes to Nigerian officials.”
US prosecutors outlined how Stimler and others paid bribes worth millions of dollars in several countries, including to NNPC officials, between 2007 and 2018. A Glencore spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.
“The conduct described in the plea is unacceptable and has no place in Glencore,” the company said in a statement on July 26.
Bloomberg had previously reported that the unnamed “Foreign Official 1” refers to Diezani Alison-Madueke, who served as Nigeria’s oil minister and oversaw the NNPC between 2010 and 2015. Her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost the elections in March 2015 to Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC).
It’s not true – NNPC
The NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Garbadeen Muhammad, said the allegation was “not true”.
When contacted, the APC deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, simply said, “The story is inconsequential for now until they come up with specifics.”
Efforts to get the reaction of the PDP were also not successful as the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, did not respond to phone calls. He was also yet to react to the SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to him.
CSOs demand probe
Speaking on the allegations, the executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, lamented the failure of the government to block leakages and take measures to control the use of dirty money in politics.
Rafsanjani, who is also the coordinator, Transparency International (TI) in Nigeria, said the CISLAC had been calling for stronger sanctions against those corrupting and commercialising the country’s electoral process.
“The last election in 2019 showed gross impunity and open use of public funds to finance some individual’s elections without being sanctioned.
“There have been credible allegations that show how some officials in the NNPC were involved in financing individual’s elections and nothing was done to even stop the continuation of such abuses of public funds.
“Again, with the 2023 elections approaching, such abuses will continue since there is no political will to sanitise our electoral process,” Rafsanjani said.
Also, the executive director, Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), Dr Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi said, “This is another scandal in which Nigeria’s oil company has been fingered.”
He lamented that this particular case is even more worrisome because the electoral process itself was targeted.
“The CHRICED believes these allegations should be comprehensively investigated. Who collected the bribes in question, and how were the monies used in the electoral process? These questions demand urgent answers, and those found culpable should be held accountable,” Zikirullahi said.
NEWS
‘Nigeria’s economy on verge of collapse’, Sanusi raises alarm
A former governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, has said the Nigerian economy is about to collapse.
Former Central Bank (CBN) Governor and immediate past Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Friday said the Nigerian economy is about to collapse totally as he warned that oil which he described in parable as the goose laying the ‘golden egg’ for the country is about to die.
Sanusi who spoke at the closing of the Kaduna Investment Summit, tagged KadInvest 6.0 said aside the fact that Nigeria is having difficulties in oil production, the product is now being rejected in the global market, as there is no longer a future in carbon.
The former CBN governor who pointed out that the future lies in knowledge based economy, which is the theme of the summit, however lamented that Nigeria is behind many African countries in innovation index and ranking 114th globally.
He lamented that while Ghana with a smaller economy invests more in education, Nigeria spends only seven percent of its budget in that direction, saying that, only eight of every 100 Nigerians who start primary school, complete university education.
According to him, “globally, work is being redefined. 30 to 40 per cent of workers in developed economies will need to significantly upgrade their skills by 2030. And what are the major drivers of this redefinition? ICT and remote working, which we have seen even here with COVID. There is increased automation and artificial intelligence. Very soon, robots will take over work in most countries and those who would have jobs are those who operate the robots or manufacture the robots or service the robots.
“And you have decarbonisation. For us in Nigeria, the enclave economy that we have, the so-called goose that lays the golden egg is about to die. There will be no eggs. The future is not in the carbons.
“A few months ago, Germany was able to produce enough renewable energy for the entire country’s needs. Today, we are having difficulties selling Nigerian oil. So, not only are we having problems to produce, even when we produce, the market is not there.
“So, this is forcing a change, and for us as a country that depends on oil, things need to change.
“Nigeria is ranked 114th in the global innovation index. We are lower than other African countries such as Kenya, Rwanda and Senegal. We are in fact ranked 14th in sub-Saharan Africa. I think we should have this reality check and know where we are as a country. Let’s stop calling ourselves the giant of Africa, because we are the giant with clay feet.
“Countries like Kenya, Rwanda and Senegal are ahead of us. I am not even talking about South Africa. Our expenditure on education is only seven per cent of the budget. We are spending less on education than Ghana; I am not talking about as per percentage of the budget; in absolute terms, even though the Ghanaian economy is much smaller than the Nigerian economy, even though the Ghanaian government revenue is less than Nigeria’s revenue, Ghana is spending more on education than Nigeria.
“And we are surprised that industries are moving to Ghana. We are surprised that the Ghanaian president has become the leading President in Africa? We are not investing in education and human capital.
“We have a 68 per cent missing job requirement and the major areas being IT, communication and decision making. And the completion rate between entry into primary one and completing university is eight per cent, meaning that out of every 100 pupils who go into primary school, only eight come out of university. And out of those eight, nine percent, which is one of the eight, will get a job.
“So, this is the reality in addition to what is happening globally. Now, digitization to level the playing field is required if we are deliberate and we shift from consumption to value creation. But, part of our problem is that even when we have the solution at our feet, we do not take it,” he said.
NEWS
Sanwo-Olu receives Guinness World Records Certificate
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday received the Guinness World Record certificate as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic.
The record was in respect of Lagos State Government’s celebration of the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria with 60,011 cupcakes mosaic anniversary logo in the world, on October 1, 2020.
The initiative had placed Nigeria and Lagos in the Guinness World Records as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic.
The Certificate of the Guinness World Records for the Largest Cupcakes Mosaic was presented to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina by the Managing Director, Outori Limited and Lead, Fly Africa Initiative, Mr Wole Olagundoye.
Sanwo-Olu was joined by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji; Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu and his SDGs and Investment counterpart, Mrs Solape Hammond to receive the certificate.
Speaking on the presentation, Akinbile-Yussuf, said putting Lagos State in the Guinness Book of World Records was a great feat that the State would leverage for other world records.
NEWS
LASEMA averts another petrol explosion in Lagos
Prompt intervention by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Tuesday, September 21, prevented another petrol explosion at the Abule Ado area of the state.
A quick response to a distress call through LASEMA’s 767/112 toll free lines, averted the ugly incident, following an upturn of a petroleum tanker loaded with 50, 000 litres of petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).
It was learnt that recovery operation of the 50, 000 litres capacity tanker, which commenced at 4:59p.m. with quick security of the incident site and public enlightenment, LASEMA and its primary stakeholders saved the day.
The upturned petroleum tanker with unknown registration number, which was filled to capacity, fell and spilled its contents a few metres away from two schools (one public and the other private), which were visited by the LASEMA Response Teams for preventive and protective purposes.
The schools were enlightened during the operation that terminated at 22:27p.m., on the dangers of their continued stay close to the incident site before being evacuated to safety.
The agency said it intervened in 1,163 incidents as of August 31, 2021. Available data shows that out of the 1,163 recorded incidents in which LASEMA intervened from January to August, Lagos had experienced 26 fallen truck/tankers, five oil tanker spillages, two oil tanker explosions, 284 tanker accidents, seven truck/tankers on fire, 41 trailer accidents, 355 road crashes, with 48 medical emergencies and one pipeline explosion.
Speaking on the Abule Ado intervention, LASEMA DG/CEO, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said: “Upon arrival of the agency’s response team at the incident scene, a tanker with an unknown registration number loaded with 50,000 litres of PMS belonging to Petrocam Petroleum was seen upturned.
“Further investigation revealed that the tanker driver due to the bad state of the road accidentally ran into a pothole and lost its balance, this resulted in the incident and in spillage of the fallen tanker’s contents.
“The LASG firemen were on ground to contain the spillage.
However this incident happened a few metres away from a government school, Satellite Primary and Secondary Schools and also, a private school.
“The team has however visited the two schools to make sure all pupils and teachers are evacuated from the premises.
Latest News
- Man City owner Sheikh Mansour ‘gives mandate’ to sign Kylian Mbappe ‘at any cost’
- $1.2m NNPC ‘bribe’ used to finance 2015, 2019 presidential elections – Report
- Lionel Messi’s team-mate “surprised by the way he behaves” in PSG dressing room
- Cristiano Ronaldo flanked by bodyguards as he leaves local Post Office
- ‘Nigeria’s economy on verge of collapse’, Sanusi raises alarm
Trending
-
NEWS21 hours ago
LASEMA averts another petrol explosion in Lagos
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Ronaldo drives new £164k Bentley to Man Utd training
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Policeman killed, scores wounded as Okada riders go on rampage in Lagos
-
NEWS21 hours ago
EFCC arrests 26 internet fraud suspects in Delta
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Yoruba Nation agitators, others stage mega protest as Buhari addresses UNGA on Friday
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Court throws out AMCON’s suit against Buhari
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTOS NEWS: Bishop Oyedepo pays condolence visit Apostle Victor Agboli’s wife
-
NEWS1 day ago
Aregbesola absent as Osun decorates Oyinlola, Akande, military adminitrators