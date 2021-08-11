NEWS
023: Igbos can’t produce president, they’re not united – Ex-minister, Ogunlewe
Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former Minister of Works, has said the southeast cannot produce a president in 2023.
Ogunlewe said the inability of the people of the southeast to unite under a common leadership would work against their presidential ambition.
He disclosed this while featuring on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ programme on Wednesday.
The former minister also pointed out that the lack of coercion among the southeast people would work against them.
He said: “Another set of people that are appropriate, they are the people from the Southeast but they have the problem of leadership.
“They are so endowed that they are spread all over Nigeria and they can gather a lot of votes, but they are too divided. An Imo person, an Enugu person, an Ebonyi man will not listen to themselves.
“They have the money. If they sit down and aggregate what they can offer, they have more money than almost everybody in Nigeria.
“But have you seen one person from the south-east that said ‘I am interested in the presidency, I will start to campaign all over Nigeria immediately, raise money for me?’ and influence the structure of the party?”
NEWS
Court refuses to grant order stopping EFCC, Imo govt from seizing Okorocha’s properties
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday refused to grant an order of interim injunction sought by former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Imo State Government stopping them from further interfering and confiscating his properties located in various parts of the country.
The judge held that granting the order during various challenges to the court jurisdiction in the matter will not be in the interest of justice.
Justice Mohammed instead fixed August 24 to first hear the challenge by EFCC and Imo State that the motion on notice filed by Okorocha cannot be heard during court vacation.
Okorocha on Wednesday in Abuja had asked the court to issue a restraining order against the EFCC and Imo State Government from further interfering and confiscating his properties located in various parts of the country.
Okorocha, currently representing Imo West Senatorial district in the Senate, sought the order of the court to preserve his properties pending the resolution of court cases on-going in the matter.
He complained that his properties have been marked in several states for confiscation adding that unless the preservative order was issued against EFCC and Imo State, he would be prejudiced.
His motion on notice for the sought court order was filed by his counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Oba Maduabuchi.
However, the request was vehemently opposed by the EFCC and Imo State government on the ground that the court has no jurisdiction to hear Okorocha’s suit.
The anti-graft agency and Imo State Government are contending that the suit is not the type that can be heard during court vacation.
They further argued that Okorocha did not meet the condition precedent for the matter to be heard during vacation adding that the Fiat of the Chief Judge of the federal high court ought to be sought and obtained before such matter can be heard during vacation.
EFCC and Imo State cited Order 46 Rule 5 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedures Rule 2019 allegedly breached by Okorocha while filing the fresh motion.
NEWS
Judge’s absence stalls Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault trial
The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja could not go on Wednesday with the sexual assault trial of embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, due to the absence of the judge.
The presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, had joined other judges to observe long vacation.
The judges are expected to be on vacation till the third week of September.
Justice Taiwo had at the last sitting on July 27 adjourned the matter to August 11 and 12 for continuation of trial.
Baba Ijesha has been entangled in a case of child molestation since April 2021 and was remanded in police custody after his arrest on April 22.
He was, however, released on June 24.
Justice Taiwo granted Baba Ijesha bail in the sum of N2million and two sureties: a lawyer and a family relation.
The judge had ordered that the bail conditions must be granted within seven days while declaring that the next sittings will be on July 26 (today), 27 and 28.
He was charged on six-count charges of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
NEWS
Dangote only Nigerian on 500 billionaires list
Business mogul, Aliko Dangote, is the only Nigerian to make a list of 500 billionaires published by Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Tuesday.
The index which was updated by the close of business at the New York Stock Exchange and showed that Dangote, ranked 115th, was the richest African and the only Nigerian on the list with a net worth of $17.8bn, an increase from $14.8bn the previous year.
“In calculating net worth, Bloomberg strives to provide the most transparent calculations available, and each individual billionaire profile contains a detailed analysis of how that person’s fortune is tallied,” Bloomberg said.
Dangote is the largest shareholder in Dangote Industries Limited, which owns investments in cement, sugar, salt and fertiliser.
Other Nigerian billionaires, including Mike Adenuga and Abdulsamad Rabiu, were missing on the list. Their net worth fell short of American billionaire Buba Cathy, who placed 500th with a net worth of $5.83bn as estimated by Bloomberg.
Latest News
- 023: Igbos can’t produce president, they’re not united – Ex-minister, Ogunlewe
- Tinubu has no certificate, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly – Bode George
- Court refuses to grant order stopping EFCC, Imo govt from seizing Okorocha’s properties
- Messi reveals who convinced him to join PSG
- Judge’s absence stalls Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault trial
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
IPOB threatens Daily Trust reporter, demands apology from Sahara Reporters
-
NEWS1 day ago
7 steps to keeping your punani-clean the right way
-
LIFESTYLES6 hours ago
6 habits of couples who have great sex
-
NEWS2 days ago
Abductors of Niger commissioner demand N500m ransom
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
These apps are good for cheating
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ogun first class Oba withdraws Okorocha’s chieftaincy title
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTOS: Boko Haram top commanders surrender, ask Nigerians for forgiveness
-
NEWS2 days ago
Sit-at-home order recorded 100 percent success – IPOB boasts