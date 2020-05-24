Zenith Bank’s Eid-el- Fitri advert faces social media backlash

An Eid-el-Fitri advert created by Zenith Bank has gone viral on social media, sparking an intense condemnation about how Muslims observe their five daily prayers.

In the advert, a man is seen sitting down and pointing the index finger of his left hand to do Tashahhud also known as at-Tahiyyat meaning the “testimony of faith”

In Islam, the Tashahhud is done using the index finger of the right hand.

Social media users react badly to the advert, with some suggesting punishment for the advertising agency that produced the advert.

Many Muslims who saw the advert not only condemned it but also shared it among their Muslim friends.

“Can you imagine in this age,the advert man that prepared this advert copy is still ignorant of the fact that Muslims use right hand to do ataya,not left hand?, wrote an Osun based legal practitioner and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of AL Jazeera Magazine.

‘When the management are ignorant and hypocritical in dealing with Islamic affairs’, wrote Abimbola Adekola Alubarika.

Another social media user, Hon Ayanfe Eledumare pulled no punches, but called the advertisement a silly error.

Responding to the criticism over the ad, the company was forced to make correction and reposted it a second time.

See the corrected version