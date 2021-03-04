Zamfara imposes curfew on Jangebe, shuts markets aiding bandits

Zamfara state government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Jangebe community following violence that erupted shortly after the delivery of the freed Jangebe schoolgirls on Wednesday.

It has also shut the community market in Jangebe to stop activities that “aid and abet” banditry.

“Sequel to an unfortunate civil disobedience which took place at Jangebe town after the return of the released school children, the Zamfara state Government has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew at Jangebe town,” information commissioner Sulaiman Anka.

The curfew took effect from Wednesday.

“This is to prevent any further breach of peace,” the commissioner added.

“Similarly, there is strong discovered evidence of Market activities in the town that aid and abet bandit activities in the town and neighbouring communities. Consequently, all market activities in the town are hereby suspended until further notice.”

recall that one person has been shot dead and several others injured in the violence that’s followed in the wake of the girls’ return.

After the students regained freedom, the government took them for counselling and rehabilitation.On Wednesday, they were brought back to the school to reunite with their family members.

Pandemonium broke out after anxious parents disrupted the speech of Nasiru Muazu Magarya, Speaker of the Zamfara House of Assembly, and forcefully took their daughters away.

The schoolgirls, who arrived at the school in the evening, were seated in the examination hall and were being addressed by the speaker when the visibly disturbed parents broke into the hall and started throwing insults at the dignitaries who were meant to address the parents and the school girls.

All speeches were disrupted and after sensing trouble, the speaker and commissioners attending the event quickly left.

Shots were fired by security operatives to disperse the crowd that was waiting outside the school.The youths began to throw stones at the security operatives that were moving out of the community.

A young man stained blood and was seen being held by other youths at the scene.

The vehicle conveying journalists had to quickly move out of the community as the youth were pelting vehicles with stones.

Last week, some journalists who visited the school a day after the abduction were attacked.