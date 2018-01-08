Zamfara Gov. Yari reshuffles cabinet

Zamfara state governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar has effected a cabinet reshuffle to reposition the government for better service delivery.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi said the posting and redeployment takes immediate effect.

Shinkafi said some of the Commissioners retain their positions while some swapped positions and some moved to new ministries.

The statement shows that former Water Resources Commissioner, Alhaji Sanda Muhammad Danjari is the new Information, Culture and Tourism Commissioner swapping with Alhaji Umar Jibo Bukkuyum who is now redeployed to Water Resources.

Former Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Lawal M. Liman is the new Commissioner for Health and the former Commissioner, Alhaji Sule Adamu Gummi is moved to the ministry of Lands and Survey as the new Commissioner while Alhaji Idris Muhammad Keta is the new Commissioner for Rural and Community Development having moved from ministry of Environment.